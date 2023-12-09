Yankees maverick Aaron Judge forges legendary collab with Travis Kelce for Accelerator Active Energy

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge recently collaborated with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for Accelerator Active Energy.

Both high-end superstars from their respective leagues came together to promote Drink Accelerator. Judge posted a photo on Instagram with the star tight end, donning an Accelerator hat while enjoying the brand's drink.

In his caption, Judge informed fans that new stock is available on Amazon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Energized with @killatrav @drinkaccelerator Stock up today on Amazon! #TeamAccelerator," Judge captioned on the promotion post.

With zero sugar and a range of excellent flavors, Accelerator's active energy drinks claim to give continuous energy, increase metabolism and improve focus.

It's NSF-certified and contains a proprietary blend of natural caffeine, plant-based thermogenic, antioxidants and other nutrients that help athletes perform at their peak.

Moreover, its drinks are available across the country at Target, Walmart, 7-Eleven, Dollar General, QuikTrip and Meijer.

Olivia Dunne joins Aaron Judge and Travis Kelce to promote Accelerator

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is the latest to join as the ambassador of the brand, which includes Aaron Judge, Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Dunne said that the brand is being promoted by high-end superstars like Kelce and Judge, so it was an easy decision for her to get associated with Accelerator.

“What really attracted to me to the Accelerator at first was the loaded roster of top tier athletes that use this and drink it,” Dunne said.

"I mean, Aaron Judge Travis Kelce — they all use it, and they’re obviously amazing athletes. So that’s what really attracted me to this product.” (via NY Post)

Talking about her experience with the product, Dunne said:

“They really help in the gym. It makes me feel great throughout the day.”

“I don’t crash (after drinking it),” Dunne added. “My energy levels stay high. … and as an athlete, it’s really important to know that I’m putting the highest quality products in my body.”

Dunne boasts an incredible online following, withover 5 million followers on Instagram.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.