Yankees, Mets rejected as MLB shortstop chooses Rockies as final destination

Veteran shortstop Orlando Arcia has found a new team after being released by the Atlanta Braves last week. The former World Series winner signed with the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

However, the former Braves star had offers from two big market teams, the New York Yankees and the New York Mets, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

The Yankees and Mets offered minor league deals to the shortstop to bolster their infield depth. But Arcia reportedly rejected the offers to sign an MLB deal with Colorado.

"Yankees and Mets both offered Arcia minor league opportunities before he got the MLB deal with the Rockies," Heyman wrote on X.

Although Orlando Arcia has not been able to live up to the standards he set in 2022 and 2023 with the Braves, the two teams, especially the Yankees, could have done with an experienced defensive option capable of playing multiple infield positions.

Orlando Arcia gets first hit for Rockies after rejecting Yankees, Mets

Following his release by the Braves, where he won the World Series in 2021, Orlando Arcia penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.

“I want to take a moment to say thank you to the Braves organization, my teammates, the staff, and especially the fans,” Arcia noted in a May 27, Instagram post. “Wearing this jersey and representing this city has been one of the greatest honors of my career.

“While it’s time for a new chapter, Atlanta will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you for everything.”

In his first game since moving to Colorado, the 30-year-old shortstop went 2-for-3 against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. However, it wasn't enough to secure a win for the Rockies who slumped to a 2-1 defeat, their fifth on the bounce.

The Rockies hold the worst record (9-47) in baseball and, at current form, could end up with several unwanted records at the end of the season.

