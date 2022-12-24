New York baseball will reach new heights in 2023. The New York Mets and New York Yankees have made significant upgrades to their lineups and boast two of the league's best rosters.

MLB Tonight recently discussed the possibilities for both these organizations in 2023. After finishing the season with a combined 200 wins, there are high hopes in New York for both these clubs.

"'Has this rivalry ever been this good?'#MLBTonight discusses the star-studded rosters that the Yankees and Mets will bring to the Subway Series for years to come." - MLB Network

The Mets have just completed a record offseason where they have invested over $800 million in contracts.

The Yankees, meanwhile, were able to re-sign 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo to new contracts. They also picked up All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon.

The "Subway Series," as it has been fittingly titled, is separated by less than 10 miles. Historically, the Yankees have always held the upper hand in this rivalry. This season, however, the Mets will most likely start the season as favorites to win it all.

The New York Yankees and New York Mets met in the World Series in 2000

Aaron Judge after hitting a single against Justin Verlander in game five of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium

The last (and only) time these two teams met in a World Series was during the 2000 World Series. Led by Derek Jeter, Paul O'Neil and Roger Clemens, the Bronx Bombers went on to win the series 4-1.

Expect the New York Metropolitans to come out strong in 2023. With the addition of Justin Verlander, Carlos Correa and Kodai Senga to an already talented lineup, they will be the team to beat.

"Hal Steinbrenner on the Mets' offseason spending spree: 'It's great to have two great New York teams... I just think it's great for the city and great for the fans.'" - SNY

The New York Yankees have also added vital pieces to their roster in the hopes of reaching their first World Series since 2009. Carlos Rodon, in particular, will be key to their chances of making a deep playoff run.

Both teams will enter the 2023 season as favorites for their divisions. Having two strong New York teams can only be good for the MLB. The Subway Series will be a must-watch on television next year. With the talent these teams have on the field, and their desire to win at all costs, expect this rivalry to reach a boiling point in 2023.

