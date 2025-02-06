"Yankees were much an NBA team" - MLB insider gives eye-opening take on 2024 Bronx Bombers roster ft. Aaron Judge, Juan Soto 

The New York Yankees had a good MLB season in 2024 that saw them reach the World Series and one insider compared that team to an NBA counterpart. While they were previously heavily reliant on superstars Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, they have now lost Soto and added more depth to their roster.

Speaking on a recent episode of the "Pinstripe Post" show, insider Joel Sherman believes that the Bronx Bombers have built a much better team for this season compared to the last one:

"Everyone I talk to likes the Yankees' offseason, everyone... Essentially, if you like their offseason, you like the idea of four quarters instead of a dollar. Juan Soto is a dollar and you know what you get is. But if you got him, the Yankees were going to be able, within the context of what Hal Steinbrenner was going to allow payroll wise, to do very little else," Sherman said.

"...In basketball, you need the two stars and the two stars can carry you very, very far. The Yankees were very much an NBA team last year. They were Judge and Soto centric. And the question became can you keep moving forward with that model or are you better off where you need depth of talent to do it this way.

"So it's different. We know the Soto model works, they got to the World Series. But I have some questions about how they got to the World Series. I am convinced that last year's team wasn't as good as the '22 team that didn't get to the World Series... They got a favorable draw and they got through. I think they are better with some more stuff still to do," he added.

The Bronx Bombers had one of the worst seasons in the history of the franchise in 2023 and went into 2024 having acquired Juan Soto in his contract year. The Dominican fit into the team quickly, forming a devastating partnership with Aaron Judge which carried them all the way to the World Series.

After losing Soto to free agency in the offseason, the New York front office invested that money in players like Max Fried, Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger among others. Their roster now boasts a lot more depth, making them a better team according to many analysts.

MLB insider claims Luis Arraez doesn't fit the Yankees amidst rumors of a possible trade

Three-time batting champion Luis Arraez is entering his contract year with the San Diego Padres and many believe that a trade is in the books for the infielder. While the Yankees are rumored to be a possible destination for Arraez, MLB insider Joel Sherman is not convinced that he makes a good fit, saying via Pinstripe Post:

"I don't think Arraez fits who the Yankees want to be in 2025."

The New York club has a history of preferring hard hitters on the plate compared to a slap hitter like Arraez. Defensively, they rely on pitchers to prevent runs and cover up for their fielding weakness. That said, Arraez does not fit the profile of players that are usually pursued by the Bronx side, making him an unlikely trade.

