The New York Knicks are taking on the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden in New York City with a star-studded courtside lineup including Yankees captain Aaron Judge, pop artist Drake, Tracy Morgan, and many others. Fans were excited to see the star slugger beside the pop artist, who have shared a good friendship over the years and are highly appreciative of each other's careers.

Jake Marsh from the PardonMyTake podcast tweeted live on X from the MSG, stating that there is a celebrity galore on courtside this evening as renowned director and lifelong Knicks fan Spike Lee was also present there alongside Peter Schrager.

During the in-season tournament on November 24, the New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat 100-98. In the last quarter, New York outscored Miami 29–11 to pull off the 21-point comeback triumph. The Heat were outscored 54–40 in the paint and shot 39.1%, including 27.0% from long range.

Aaron Judge once spotted at Drake's concert alongside Yankees teammate Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrated their team's series victory over the Kansas City Royals during the regular season last July by headlining Drake's concert inside Madison Square Garden.

To cap off a much-needed three-game winning run, New York defeated Kansas City 5-4, 5–2 and 8-5. Judge and Stanton then hit Drake's It's All a Blur Tour stop in New York.

The slugger had no trouble descending Madison Square Garden's stairs with Drake and his teammate that Sunday night, despite Judge's absence due to a toe sprain, which had kept him out of the regular season for several games as the Yankee captain only played a total of 106 games last season.

The delighted fans took footage of Drake as he gently dropped through the stands, escorted by Yankee royalty and met with loud acclaim from the New York public.

Judge trailed behind the rapper, who was accompanied by Stanton. As they eagerly extended their hands to give the MLB stars a high-five, fans cheered enthusiastically. Stanton came to the concert just hours after defeating and sweeping the Kansas City Royals, going 2 for 4 in Game 3 and scoring the crucial run.

Along the way, while entering the main stage, the trio gave adoring admirers high fives. Aaron Judge looked great in a shirt with pictures of numerous previous Knicks players, including Walt "Clyde" Frazier, Carmelo Anthony, and Patrick Ewing at the front.

