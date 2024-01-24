Drake pulls off audacious blindfolded parlay, winning $308,313 on NBA bets

Drake has been putting his money on NBA games, and he regularly posts stories on IG about his wins. Considering the pop star's wealth, it is not surprising to see him betting massive amounts on games.

Recently, Drake put a bet on the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz, OKC Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers and the LA Clippers and LA Lakers. Drake put a total of $70,000 bet on those games and won $308,313.60.

However, the highlight was how Drake put the best in these games. He put all the parlay bets blindfolded. He also challenged his followers to do the same.

“I did this parlay with my eyes closed clicking buttons let's see who follows,” he wrote on an IG story.

Drake's IG Story

The Pelicans defeated the Utah Jazz in a high-scoring game by 153-124. The LA Clippers defeated the LA Lakers by 127-116 and the OKC Thunder defeated the Blazers 111-109. The Lakers were playing without LeBron James.

NBA betting became legal in 2018. However, the players and the officials aren't allowed to bet on the NBA games.

Drake has previously won big on NBA games

This wasn't the first time that Drake has won big money while betting on an NBA game. Previously, in the first week of January, he placed a bet on a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers.

The Canadian had his money on the Pacers winning the game. Contrary to popular belief that Drake betting on the team always loses (Drake Curse), he won a big sum with his bet.

Just like he did this time, he had put the story of his win on his Instagram profile. Apparay, Drake had placed a bet for $60,349.31 before the game and, in return, won a massive $223,292.44 after the Pacers won.

Away from NAB, Drake also put a bet of $70,000 on Sean Strickland, expecting him to retain his UFC title in the middleweight division against Dricus Du Plessis. The Drake Curse actually worked. Dricus Du Plessis won the contention, defeating Sean Strickland in a close fight.

