Drake bags $223,292 betting on Pacers' win vs Giannis and his Bucks

Drake won big betting on the Indiana Pacers against the Milwaukee Bucks this weekend. With the Pacers eager to climb up the Eastern Conference ladder and the Bucks eager to hold onto their second place in the East, the game was an interesting affair. The Pacers won the matchup 122-113.

Popular music artist Drake had money on the game, betting that the Pacers would win against the Bucks. In the past, many have claimed that there is a curse on whichever team or player Drake bets on. However, that wasn't the case, as he won big.

Drake shared a post on his Instagram story, revealing that he had placed a bet of $60,349.31 on the Pacers to win before the game. The estimated payout for the bet was a staggering $223,292.44. However, he didn't post a follow-up after the game.

Check out the screenshot of his Instagram story below:

Drake on Instagram

Looking at the Indiana Pacers' win over the Milwaukee Bucks, that won Drake good money

The Indiana Pacers' victory over the Milwaukee Bucks was significant because it extended their winning streak to four games. The squad improved to 18-14 with their latest victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, moving half a game ahead of the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference.

Just ahead of them in the standings are the Miami Heat (19-14), who are a half-game ahead of the Indiana Pacers. On the flip side, the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9) find themselves two and a half games behind the Boston Celtics (26-6) in first place.

The game was a sensational one for both Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin, who led the way for the Pacers. Haliburton racked up a 26-point, 11-assist double-double while flirting with a triple-double with nine rebounds.

In the case of Mathurin, the young standout managed to record a double-double of his own with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

The game also witnessed the Bucks' longstanding core of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez all scoring at will.

Antetokounmpo recorded a 30-point triple-double that saw him add 18 rebounds and 11 assists, while Middleton and Lopez both contributed 21 points each. Damian Lillard notably struggled in the game, adding just 13 points while shooting 3-16 from the floor.

The team will match up once more this season, on Wednesday, when they run things back in Indiana.