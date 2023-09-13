The New York Yankees tested one of the most unique lineups this season as they fielded an inexperienced lineup during the second game of the doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox. A few MLB analysts called it a perfect fit for Spring Training.

Despite those jabs, the Yankees had a historic double-header victory against their rivals. Notably, they won a doubleheader on the road in Boston for the first time since 2006. Fenway Park's dual win also lifted the Yankees above the .500 PCT for the first time in a month.

That was mostly due to a lineup that held its ground. The Yanks fielded a few rookies who made their way up the ranks in the organization. This included Estevan Florial, Austin Wells, Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera.

They were paired up with some of the veterans like Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres. The Yankees supported Carlos Rodon's five innings, one ER outing and a strong scoreless performance by the bullpen to win the game 4-1. Everyone from the batting lineup got one hit each.

Before the game, MLB Insider Chris Kirschner joked about the lineup looking like something a team would deploy during Spring Training to get a look at every one.

"This looks like a spring training lineup in Fort Myers," Kirschner wrote on X.

Yankees and Red Sox tied in fourth place in the AL East

Usually, September outings between one of the biggest rivalries in the sport come with October implications and a battle to clinch the division. However, this time it was more about who avoids coming last.

Both teams have now been officially eliminated in the race for the AL East and are currently seven games behind the last AL Wild Card spot. With two games behind their opponent, New York managed to tie the Red Sox in fourth place in the AL East with a 73-72 record.