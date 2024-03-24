Yankees News: Iconic reliever Mariano Rivera to accompany Bronx Bombers for Mexico City trip, per insider

The Yankees are southbound as they make their first trip to Mexico in over 50 years to face the Diablos Rojos in an exhibition series. The trip will close out the Spring schedule for the Bombers with their first regular-season game of the season on Mar. 28 against Houston.

Joining the Yankees for the two games will be legendary reliever Mariano Rivera. The 13x All-Star will help the pitching staff during an uncertain time. As reported by insider Joel Sherman, Rivera will be guiding the young roster taking on the Rojos.

"One star the Yankees are taking on their trip -- Mariano Rivera. The Hall of Fame closer will be part of the Yankee contingent for games Sunday and Monday," Sherman wrote.

Mariano Rivera's presence will help the team in finding inspiration at a time where many players are facing injury challenges. The biggest of them is ace pitcher and reigning Cy Young winner, Gerrit Cole who's set to miss the first two months of the regular season.

Aaron Boone's inclusion of Mariano Rivera, the first unanimous Hall of Fame inductee, wasn't the first major name from the late 1990s dynasty that was brought on to give the current roster some direction.

Former Yankees manager Joe Torre was also seen attending New York's training facility and Spring Training games.

Yankees name relatively young roster with few star names

The Yankees will be heavily reliant on some young names to make a mark against the Rojos.

Along with them, the batting lineup will also feature regular season starters Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Volpe and Jose Trevino who will look to get an eye in before the season kicks off.

The Yankees' last trip to Mexico City was in 1968 when they faced off in a two-game exhibition series, which was split. The most successful teams of their respective leagues will look to put on a show when they clash after more five decades.

