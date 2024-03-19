Yankees News: Manager Aaron Boone says at least four pitchers in contention for final rotation spot

The New York Yankees still have an important decision to make regarding their pitching rotation with opening day just a few weeks away. Yankees manager Aaron Boone told "Talkin’ Yanks" that they're still looking for the fifth starter and that four players are contending for the spot.

“So, we will have a fifth starter, but we haven’t that decision on who that starter’s gonna be yet," Boone said. "I think you guys can all imagine who’s still in competition for that.”

The Yankees went 82-80 with a pitching staff led by Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes last season. The players contending for the fifth spot are Luke Weaver, Will Warren, Clayton Beeter and Luis Gil.

When asked if Gil would be able to play with full power after coming back from an injury, Boone said that the injury may restrict Gil's innings, but that Gil's spring training performances have made him a strong candidate.

“The one thing you are not gonna probably get out of him is, you know, north of a 100 or 150 innings," Boone said. "But he has definitely shoved his way into the conversation. He’s been as dominant as anyone in the spring training.”

Nestor Cortes to start on opening day

Nestor Cortes will take the mound on opening day on March 28 against the Houston Astros, manager Aaron Boone announced.

“Pretty amazing. It’s a little surreal for me,” Cortes said during practice at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

In 2022, Cortes was an All-Star and finished 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA. He'll fill the hole left by Gerrit Cole's elbow injury, becoming just the fifth Yankees pitcher drafted and signed by the team to start an opener.

