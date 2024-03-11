Yankees News: MLB insider believes Gerrit Cole injury will not force Blake Snell signing

It's been a difficult day for the New York Yankees and their fans as their superstar pitcher, Gerrit Cole, has potentially sustained a serious elbow injury. Although there has been no official word yet on the severity of the injury that Cole has sustained, there have been several rumors circulating online on what the club could do moving forward.

Although the New York Yankees have a number of starting pitching options within the organization, there are a few notable agents remaining on the open market. One of those free agents is reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

"Hearing the word “precautionary” regarding Gerrit Cole’s elbow MRI. One never knows what an MRI shows, but initial feeling is not one of extreme concern. So far, no impact on Blake Snell btw" - @martinonyc

New York and Blake Snell have been linked to one another all offseason. However, MLB insider Andy Martino is not convinced that any potential long-term injury to Gerrit Cole will force a deal.

"The Cole news has not reignited the Yankees’ one-time pursuit of free agent ace Blake Snell, per league sources," Martino said of the situation.

Even though there is a shot that the Bronx Bombers could be without Cole for an extended period, the financial roadblocks are something that could keep the team from pursuing Snell. Given the fact that Snell is reportedly looking to sign a deal with an average annual value near $30 million, it could be too much of a financial burden for the club, given the luxury tax.

The New York Yankees have plenty of options inside their organization

If Gerrit Cole is required to miss an extended period of time and New York is unwilling to pay up for Blake Snell, they do have options inside their own franchise. Although they may not be at the same level as the former San Deigo Padres pitcher, they could be effective arms for the club during any absence of Cole.

"100 MPH for Luis Gil to strike out Bryce Harper and complete a second scoreless frame!" - @FiresideYankees

One of the players who could serve in a rotational role for New York is Luis Gil. The 25-year-old has been one of the club's top prospects. However, inconsistencies and injuries have held him back to this point in his career. That being said, he was electric on Monday during Spring Training, racking up 8 strikeouts over 3.2 innings of work.

