Yankees News: New York's top prospect Jasson Dominguez joins minor league lineup as he begins rehab assignment

Last year, exciting outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez made his big-league debut with the New York Yankees. However, that debut would only last eight games as the slugger had his season cut short after getting Tommy John surgery in September.

While his season was cut short, he spent his offseason rehabbing to get back to the field. That hard work has paid off as the Yanks announced on Tuesday that the young outfielder has started his rehab assignment.

Dominguez will bat second on Tuesday for the Single-A Tampa Tarpons in his first game back since surgery. Per The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, he is expected to be the team's DH for the first two weeks.

While he will be the team's DH for the first few weeks, he is close to returning to the field. There have been very few setbacks in his progress, which is a reason he is back so early.

Is there a spot in the Yankees' outfield for Jasson Dominguez?

When Jasson Dominguez is healthy enough to return full-time, the Yankees are going to have a decision to make. Do they bring him up or keep him down in the minors?

The Yanks outfield is attacked. Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Alex Verdugo have been impressive this year on both sides of the ball.

The club also has Trent Grisham as a fourth outfielder, further complicating things. There is a possibility that Dominguez stays down in the minors after he finishes his rehab assignment.

There is no telling what the Yanks' front office will decide to do. Ahead of Tommy John surgery, Dominguez acted as a sparkplug. Do they roll with what they have now, or will the Bronx Bombers bring back their top prospect this season?

