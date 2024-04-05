Yankees News: New York shut out in home opener for first time since 1967

After starting the season 6-1 on the road, the New York Yankees finally found themselves in the Bronx. They took on the Toronto Blue Jays in the first of a three-game series over the weekend.

The Bronx Bombers could not get their offense going, leaving seven runners on base, and got blanked 3-0. This was the first time the club had been shut out during a home opener since 1967.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marcus Stroman got the start in front of the home crowd on Friday, and he did well. The fiery starter went six strong innings, giving up zero runs on three hits while striking out six batters.

It was the bullpen that let him and the rest of the team down. Caleb Ferguson came in for relief and gave up a run on two hits. Dennis Santana came in after and let up two more runs leading to the loss.

The Blue Jays shut down the Yankees core

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge (Image via Getty)

The Yankees did not have much of an answer for Blue Jays pitching on Friday. Yusei Kikuchi had their number, going 5.1 innings, giving up zero runs on four hits while striking out seven batters.

Expand Tweet

The core of Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton went hitless on the day. They combined to go 0-for-10 with five strikeouts, which was not too inspiring to watch.

The Bronx Bombers will look to regroup on Saturday in Game 2 of their three-game series with Toronto. Kevin Gausman is expected to get the ball for the Blue Jays while Clarke Schmidt will start on Saturday for the Yanks.

Gausman looked good in his debut and could be another tough matchup. The Yankee offense must put this performance behind them and come out swinging tomorrow to have a chance to split the series.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.