Yankees News: New York star Marcus Stroman sets record for most strikeouts in MLB history by pitcher 5’7” or shorter

Marcus Stroman got the start for the Yankees on Thursday in the series finale against the Houston Astros. While it was not his best start, he would leave the mound making history.

Stroman finished his night by striking out five batters. Those five strikeouts would help him secure the most strikeouts in MLB history since 1901 by a pitcher 5'7" or shorter, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Stroman now has 1131 career strikeouts to his name, passing Cuban right-hander Adolfo "Dolf" Luque. Luque is most known for his time with the Cincinnati Reds, making the club's Hall of Fame.

Luque enjoyed a 21-year career in the big leagues. He was a two-time World Series champion, 1923's wins leader, and a two-time ERA leader.

Marcus Stroman and the Yankees rotation could look a lot scarier soon

New York Yankees - Marcus Stroman

When Marcus Stroman was signed in the offseason, fans were ecstatic. He was somebody who would pair nicely alongside Gerrit Cole in the rotation. However, Cole has yet to make his season debut while battling elbow inflammation.

With Cole down, Stroman has been stepping up for the club. Going into his Thursday start, Stroman has compiled a 2-1 record with a 3.41 ERA on 37 innings of work. He has been a reason the club has kept up with the exciting Baltimore Orioles atop the American League East.

While Stroman has been leading the charge, Cole is taking the next step in his return. He will travel with the team to Tampa Bay and get back on the mound at the team's player development complex.

Manager Aaron Boone has been ecstatic with Cole's progress, and the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner could be back on the mound soon. He is targeting a mid-June return if everything goes well.

