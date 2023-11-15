Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner was not a fan of general manager Brian Cashman's language but loved his passion. Cashman was seen last week defending the team's baseball operations department at the GM Meetings.

Cashman spoke to reporters for over an hour and seemed to be the star of the show. That makes sense, given that he works for one of the biggest teams in the league.

The organization is tired of false narratives surrounding their team, particularly with the analytics department. Cashman wanted to get the record straight, and that is exactly what he did.

Here's what Hal Steinbrenner said:

“While I don’t condone the cussing, I do like the passion. There are too many false narratives out there about our organization, being pushed by uninformed and uninvolved people. It is, needless to say, frustrating” stated Steinbrenner.

Steinbrenner and Cashman are tired of the narrative that they make their decisions purely based on analytics. However, the Yankees have one of the smallest analytics departments in the AL East and the largest pro scouting department in the league.

Cashman said that the team has problems, but he is proud of the people who are working in the building. He is looking forward to the team moving forward next season.

How do the Yankees improve in the offseason?

There is no denying that the 2023 season was a disaster for the Yankees. They missed the postseason for the first time since 2016 and nearly finished last in the division.

Injuries plagued the team all season. Players like Aaron Judge, Harrison Bader, Giancarlo Stanton, and Carlos Rodon. Injuries affected both hitting and pitching.

One of the biggest glaring points this team needs to address is their outfield. They will be without prospect Jasson Dominguez as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. One player linked to the Bronx Bombers is Kevin Kiermaier, who would be an excellent fit as a left-handed bat.

They could also use another quality starting pitcher. Cashman was in attendance when Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw his latest no-hitter and could be a great fit in New York. They could also look at mid-tier pitching options like Kenta Maeda or Jack Flaherty to save some cash.

This offseason is going to be busy for this front office. They have plenty of holes to fill before they take the field for the 2024 season.