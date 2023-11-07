Hal Steinbrenner is less than pleased with the 2023 New York Yankees. He may not have reacted like his late father did during his reign as owner and fired everyone and traded all the players, but he is nonetheless angry with how things turned out.

The Yankees experienced their worst record since 1992. They missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and only the fifth time since 1994. They've been the poster child for success in baseball despite not winning it all in 14 years.

2023 was a shocking fall from grace, and Steinbrenner didn't mince words. He ripped the team's performance, saying:

"It was awful. We accomplished nothing."

He went further to put the blame on the offense, calling out their run production. The pitching staff was pretty solid and could have the 2023 Cy Young winner, but they couldn't score.

An offense with such starpower was expected to be the team's strength, but it was evidently their biggest downfall.

Hal Steinbrenner isn't letting Yankees' 2023 go by without consequence

When it became clear that the Yanks were not going anywhere, Hal Steinbrenner resolved to have a company audit their internal offices. They use analytics like all teams, but they may have been applying them incorrectly. Steinbrenner wants to find out and he wants to understand what went so wrong.

Hal Steinbrenner isn't taking the losses sitting down

They were not very healthy. Aaron Judge missed two months on the IL. Giancarlo Stanton spent a lot of time on the shelf, as did Josh Donaldson, Harrison Bader, Nestor Cortes and a portion of the bullpen.

Their big offseason signing in Carlos Rodon missed the first three months of the season, was very bad, missed another stretch with injury and came back with ineffective performances.

Everyone not named Cole, Judge and Gleyber Torres had a pretty bad year. The entire lineup had almost career-low batting seasons. That, plus poor health, is why they had a dismal season.

Steinbrenner even considered firing Aaron Boone. After consulting players, he elected to keep him for the remainder of his contract. Next year should be better. Steinbrenner won't be so palatable if it's not.