The 2023 season turned out to be a bitter disappointment for the New York Yankees, and team owner Hal Steinbrenner is not mincing words about it. In a recent press conference, he described it as "awful" and emphasized that the team accomplished nothing, falling short of fan expectations and the franchise’s standards.

Yankees owner, has called their 2023 "awful" after not being able to achieve their objectives.

The Yankees, known for their high-profile signings and big-budget approach, finished the season with a winning record but failed to secure a playoff spot. Despite having star acquisitions like Carlos Rodon and facing key injuries to players like Aaron Judge, the team’s performance was deemed unacceptable by Steinbrenner.

In response to the lackluster season, Steinbrenner is leaving no stone unturned in the quest to right the ship for 2024. He stated that "everything’s on the table" regarding potential moves in free agency, signaling a willingness to make significant changes to the roster.

"We accomplished nothing. We didn’t win the division. We didn’t make the playoffs, much less a championship. We had a winning record, but that’s a requirement not an accomplishment." - Hal Steinbrenner.

Hal Steinbrenner and the New York Yankees could be looking to yet add another multi-million dollar contract to their payroll.

The Yankees already boast a payroll with four players signed to nine-figure contracts, but Hal Steinbrenner isn’t ruling out the possibility of adding another high-priced player. This includes the potential pursuit of Japanese Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the rumored interest in San Diego Padres’ Juan Soto, a star outfielder.

Despite the team’s considerable financial commitments, Steinbrenner acknowledges the need for improvement, particularly in the lineup. The Yankees are exploring options to enhance their offensive capabilities, potentially adding a left-handed bat such as Juan Soto.

The Yankees organization could potentially be interested in adding Juan Soto to their 2024 roster.

The owner is commited to an active offseason, expressing a determination to address the team’s shortcomings and make strategic moves to contend in the upcoming season. Hal Steinbrenner is closely working with General Manager Brian Cashman and seeking input from various sources, including players and advisors, to make informed decisions for the team’s future.

As the Yankees aim to bounce back from their diesappointing 2023 campaign, Steinbrenner’s message is clear: everything is on the table, and the team is poised for an aggressive and impactful offseason to reclaim its status as a powerhouse in Major League Baseball.