Yankees owner makes bold claim as Juan Soto sweepstakes continue: "We've got ability to sign any player we want to"

Even though there are several high-profile free agents on the market, the offseason belongs to Juan Soto. The star outfielder is staring down one of the most lucrative contracts in MLB history after posting yet another All-Star season. There is no doubt that Soto will secure a huge amount of money, the only question that remains is which team will get his signature.

Soto has been linked to many teams this offseason, including the New York Yankees, New York Mets, LA Dodgers and Boston Red Sox. Despite the Yankees still being considered one of the favorites to re-sign him, there is an air of uncertainty about how it could all unfold this offseason.

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner spoke to the media on Tuesday, brushing on several different topics related to the team and Soto's future. Even someone in his position is unsure how Soto, and his agent Scott Boras will approach the offseason.

"No idea," Steinbrenner said. "We’ll be in the mix. I’ll leave it at that." Steinbrenner said when asked about Soto re-signing with the club this offseason.

While Soto's impact on the New York Yankees was clear this season, there is a realistic chance that he could be tempted to join a different club, particularly if they are outbid by a significant number.

Steinbrenner is aware of the team's financial standpoint, which could suggest that the team is willing to look elsewhere in free agency.

"Doesn't mean in any given year I can't do what I want to do," Steinbrenner said. "I mean, we've got the ability to sign any player we want to sign."

It's going to be interesting to see what happens this offseason; however, given the fact that Soto's agent is not rushing to agree to a contract, this could roll on throughout the winter.

Juan Soto has been having meetings with several potential suitors

Part of the reason why Juan Soto's free agency may not come to an end any time soon is that he and his representatives have been holding meetings with several interested clubs. The four-time All-Star has mentioned that he is interested in playing for a club whose owner is committed to winning, which is why his offseason search has been thorough.

Soto and his team have either already met or will meet with the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, LA Dodgers, New York Mets and New York Yankees. Given his impact on the field, it won't be surprising to see this list grow.

