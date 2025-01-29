Yankees owner reveals true feelings on losing Juan Soto, shares expectations on Max Fried, Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt

The New York Yankees made several moves this offseason. Of course, their No. 1 priority entering the offseason was to sign Juan Soto. However, as they couldn't end up signing him, the Yankees shifted their focus to starting pitching acquiring starting pitcher Max Fried and reliever Devin Williams.

The Yankees traded for Cody Bellinger from the Cubs and signed Paul Goldschmidt in free agency. On Tuesday, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner joined Yes Network's Meredith Marakovits to share his true feelings on the offseason.

Hal Steinbrenner "certainly disappointed" for not being able to land Juan Soto

Juan Soto and the Yankees had a wonderful 2024 season, going to the World Series and turning heads with his hitting duel with team captain Aaron Judge. During the offseason, the Mets put up a serious fight to get Soto and finally offered him a 15-year, $765 million, deal.

The outfielder asked his agent Scott Boras to take that offer to the Yankees and ask them to match it. However, the Yankees stood by their last offered deal which was a 16-year, $760 million deal. That didn't turn out well as Soto decided to proceed with the offer from the Mets, which makes him the richest contract signed in American sports history.

When asked about how everything played out, Steinbrenner said:

"I wouldn't say I was surprised, but I really didn't know what to expect. I didn't know what was going to happen.

"Juan has a big family, and they were all very involved, so there were a lot of different voices in his ear, talking to him and giving him advice. I really just didn't know. So, I wouldn't say I wasn't surprised, but I was certainly disappointed."

Hal Steinbrenner expects Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt to make up Juan Soto's offense

With Soto gone, the Yankees traded for Cody Bellinger in exchange for Cody Poteet, while also receiving $5 million in cash considerations from the Cubs to cover Bellinger's salary. They filled their first base with Paul Goldschmidt, signing him to a one-year, $12.5 millio,n deal.

Both Bellinger and Goldschmidt have won MVPs before but are coming off lackluster seasons. Steinbrenner hopes that at least they can emulate what Soto did in 2024 on offense.

"I think Bellinger and Goldschmidt are going to make up for a good deal of Juan's offensive production," Steinbrenner said.

The Yankees owner will hope that both take up the leadership and steer the youth in the clubhouse in the right direction.

"I've heard great things about both of them and their leadership," Steinbrenner added.

"We've got a lot of young guys, and we're going to continue bringing young guys up and having them be a part of all this. Those are the kinds of players you need, along with the Judges of the world and the Stantons of the world, in the clubhouse—and the Coles."

Hal Steinbrenner likes Max Fried's confidence

One of the biggest splash this offseason from the Yankees was signing southpaw Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million, contract. Talking about it, Steinbrenner said:

"He's confident. In a short conversation with him, I could tell that right off the bat. He has great support from his family and his parents' encouragement.

"He's been there and done that in the postseason, so he comes with all that experience, even though he's fairly young in age. It'll be a good thing."

Hal Steinbrenner feels Devin Williams addition makes Yankees bullpen better

The Yankees also addressed their bullpen need by trading for right-hander reliever Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers. However, they sent over Nestor Cortés Jr., Caleb Durbin and cash considerations in complete the trade.

Steinbrenner believes Williams' addition will do good for the Yankees in 2025.

"The back end of that bullpen is phenomenal, with Hamilton, Weaver, and Devin. I'm excited about Lowe and Isaac being back as well, and I think by hopefully the beginning of June, he'll be a big part of that bullpen. It's a good one," Steinbrenner said.

Overall, Steinbrenner seems content with how everything has unfolded this offseason for the Yankees.

