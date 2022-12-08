Yankees Payroll 2023: Examining the New York Yankees payroll after Aaron Judge's 9-year contract

The New York Yankees have resigned their coveted outfielder, Aaron Judge, to a massive new contract. The move comes after weeks of a cat-and-mouse game with the star that many felt would ultimately be unsuccessful.

Judge rejected a qualifying offer in November that would have seen him earn $213.5 million over seven years. Instead, the New York Yankees are now set to pay Judge a whopping $360 million over the next nine years. This makes him the highest paid position player in history.

Some thought that Judge would elect to sign with the San Francisco Giants. The team invested a lot of time into courting Judge, who grew up watching the Giants in nearby Linden, California. However, he ultimately chose to stay on in the Bronx.

Major Sports Alerts @sports___alerts Judge $40M AAV is the 3rd highest in baseball, and highest among any offensive player. Max Scherzer ($43M) and Justin Verlander ($43M) are tied for the highest.



With the massive signing, the New York Yankees are set to exceed $200 million in payroll in 2023. This puts them second only to the New York Mets, who have an expected payroll of about $300 million.

Second to Aaron Judge on the payroll is starting pitcher Gerrit Cole. Cole will be in the fourth year of a nine-year deal with the New York Yankees and stands to make $36 million in 2023.

Coming in third is Giancarlo Stanton, who will be paid $32 million this year. It will not be until 2026 that the Miami Marlins begin handing the Yankees some cash for inheriting his massive contract.

The final player to make over $20 million in 2023 will be third baseman Josh Donaldson. Donaldson came to the New York Yankees in a trade last season with Isiah Kiner-Falefa that sent Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins.

Although Donaldson only recorded 15 home runs and 62 RBIs while hitting .222 last season, the Yankees are still on the hook to pay him $21 million in 2023.

In all, the New York Yankees are set to spend $261 million in player salaries in 2023. With Cole, Judge and Stanton comprising over half of that, they will be hoping for some big seasons from the three men.

The New York Yankees are proof that money buys wins

The Yankees are, and always have been, the richest team in baseball. As a result, they have won more than any other team throughout their history.

The 2023 season is likely to again feature the Yankees late in the postseason. They can only hope that their investments will be worth it in the end.

