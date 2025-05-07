Yankees phenom Ben Rice gives verdict on Clarke Schmidt's Game 2 outing after heartbreaking Game 1 loss

New York Yankees infielder Ben Rice hailed starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt after his outing against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The 29-year-old pitcher put in a dominant performance as the Yanks went on to record a convincing 12-3 victory on Tuesday to level the series.

Ad

While Rice played a vital role in the Yankees' high-scoring seventh inning, he acknowledged Schmidt's contribution in the first six innings to keep them in the game.

The Yankees took Game 2 after a disappointing 4-3 loss in the first game, and Rice gave a shout-out to Clarke Schmidt for his dominant outing (via YES Network):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"That was great, worked himself out of trouble a couple of times too. He was just awesome. I thought all of his stuff was working really well so it was great to see."

When asked if the Yankees' 10-run seventh was the best offensive performance of the season, he replied:

"Maybe, I don't know. We'll have to check the tapes, I'm not sure. But that was awesome though."

Ad

In his fourth start of the season, Clarke Schmidt gave up seven hits and two runs, while recording four strikeouts in six innings. He kept steady through several tough situations to keep the Padres at bay and gave the Yankees a chance to fight back.

Ben Rice opens up on Yankees' 10-run seventh inning vs Padres

After a narrow defeat against the San Diego Padres on Monday, the New York Yankees fought back with a 12-3 win in Game 2 to level the series.

Ad

Their offense drove in 10 runs in the seventh inning to take the game away from the Padres. Ben Rice looked back at the performance, saying (via SNY Yankees):

"That was amazing just to break through there. Been a back-and-forth game so for everybody to come through there and get some runs across was big time."

Expand Tweet

Trailing 3-2 in the seventh, Austin Wells first drove in a single to tie the game. Rice, Anthony Volpe and Cody Bellinger all added RBI hits before Wells hit a grand slam to complete the comeback. Rice went 2-of-4 with a couple of RBIs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Borooah Nishant Borooah is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2023 and has a degree in Media Studies and Journalism.



Nishant is currently pursuing a diploma in Sports Marketing, and his interest in baseball was piqued early on by his father, who fell in love with baseball as a student in the US. His father used to regale him with stories about America's favorite pastime and they have left an impression on him.



Currently residing in Toronto, Nishant is a Blue Jays fan. revering Ichiro Suzuki growing up, Nishant remains in awe of the Japanese legend's longevity and sheer passion for the game. Suzuki's return to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 remains one of Nishant's favorite MLB moments.



One of Nishant's strengths is that he always covers the technical side of the story, and he is also particular about historical context to ensure articles are informative and easy to follow.



Besides being a writer, Nishant is also a soccer coach who has worked with several clubs in India like Shillong Lajong FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC. Know More