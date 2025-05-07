Yankees phenom Ben Rice gives verdict on Clarke Schmidt's Game 2 outing after heartbreaking Game 1 loss

New York Yankees infielder Ben Rice hailed starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt after his outing against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The 29-year-old pitcher put in a dominant performance as the Yanks went on to record a convincing 12-3 victory on Tuesday to level the series.
While Rice played a vital role in the Yankees' high-scoring seventh inning, he acknowledged Schmidt's contribution in the first six innings to keep them in the game.
The Yankees took Game 2 after a disappointing 4-3 loss in the first game, and Rice gave a shout-out to Clarke Schmidt for his dominant outing (via YES Network):
"That was great, worked himself out of trouble a couple of times too. He was just awesome. I thought all of his stuff was working really well so it was great to see."
When asked if the Yankees' 10-run seventh was the best offensive performance of the season, he replied:
"Maybe, I don't know. We'll have to check the tapes, I'm not sure. But that was awesome though."
In his fourth start of the season, Clarke Schmidt gave up seven hits and two runs, while recording four strikeouts in six innings. He kept steady through several tough situations to keep the Padres at bay and gave the Yankees a chance to fight back.
Ben Rice opens up on Yankees' 10-run seventh inning vs Padres
After a narrow defeat against the San Diego Padres on Monday, the New York Yankees fought back with a 12-3 win in Game 2 to level the series.
Their offense drove in 10 runs in the seventh inning to take the game away from the Padres. Ben Rice looked back at the performance, saying (via SNY Yankees):
"That was amazing just to break through there. Been a back-and-forth game so for everybody to come through there and get some runs across was big time."
Trailing 3-2 in the seventh, Austin Wells first drove in a single to tie the game. Rice, Anthony Volpe and Cody Bellinger all added RBI hits before Wells hit a grand slam to complete the comeback. Rice went 2-of-4 with a couple of RBIs.