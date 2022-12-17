Disgusting, nasty and filthy are all terms that can be used to describe Carlos Rodon's pitching abilities. Of course, in this case, they are compliments. Similar to how Michael Jackson's "bad" is good, these terms insinuate that a pitcher has the goods.

New York Yankees relief pitcher Lou Trivino was the latest to shower Rodon with praise. Speaking on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, Trivino was asked his thoughts on the Yankees' latest addition.

"I've watched that guy pitch for a while...he is nasty"

The highly touted lefty is regarded as one of the league's premier pitchers and the Yankees signed him to a six-year, $162 million deal.

Rodon was selected to the All-Star game in 2021 and 2022 and continues to improve each year. He also has a no-hitter under his belt, achieving the feat versus the Cleveland Indians in 2017.

MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM @MLBNetworkRadio



Carlos Rodón's new teammate could not be more excited to (reportedly) share the mound with him in the Bronx.



@Yankees | #Yankees | #RepBX *In this context, disgusting and nasty are considered compliments*Carlos Rodón's new teammate could not be more excited to (reportedly) share the mound with him in the Bronx. *In this context, disgusting and nasty are considered compliments*Carlos Rodón's new teammate could not be more excited to (reportedly) share the mound with him in the Bronx.@Yankees | #Yankees | #RepBX https://t.co/iXDlXnmpfC

"*In this context, disgusting and nasty are considered compliments* Carlos Rodón's new teammate could not be more excited to (reportedly) share the mound with him in the Bronx. @Yankees | #Yankees | #RepBX" - MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM

Rodon finished the 2022 season with a 14-8 record and an impressive 2.88 ERA. Over his eight-year MLB career, he has a 56-46 win-loss record with a 3.60 ERA. He averages well over one strikeout per inning with 947 strikeouts over 847.1 total innings pitched.

Carlos Rodon finished last season with a 14-8 record and a 2.88 ERA over 31 starts

Carlos Rodon reacts after recording a strike out against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park

The dangerous left-hander is known for his sensational fast ball-slider combination that keeps hitters off-balance. During the 2022 season, Carlos Rodon relied heavily on his fastball (61.2%) and slider (31.1%). He also has a very effective curveball (5.7%) and a seldom used changeup (2%).

MLB Network @MLBNetwork Carlos Rodón is bringing the heat to the Bronx! Carlos Rodón is bringing the heat to the Bronx! 🔥 https://t.co/shtIXY7c6M

"Carlos Rodón is bringing the heat to the Bronx!" MLB Network

Lou Trivino touched on the strength of the New York Yankees rotation with the addition of Rodon.

"You got Gerrit Cole, him, Nestor, don't forget about Frankie...and then obviously Severino is disgusting"

2022 All-Stars Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes will return for the upcoming season. Luis Severino and Frankie Montas will round out a pitching rotation that will be considered one of the strongest in the American League.

With the return of Aaron Judge and the addition of Carlos Rodon, the Yankees once again look like the favorites in the AL East. Hal Steinbreer will believe that he has put together a team capable of winning the organization's first World Series since 2009.

Poll : 0 votes