This season was supposed to be a dream for New York Yankees left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon. He signed his six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason and was ready to perform alongside Gerrit Cole.

Unfortunately, things did not go to plan this season. Injuries and lackluster performances have plagued Rodon all season long. Going into Friday, he held a 3-7 record with a 5.74 ERA across 13 starts.

He knows he has let down the team and the fanbase and does not want to do the same next season. The Yankees roster has been plagued with injuries this season and Rodon never managed to shrug off his inconsistent outings. He is preparing to have a comeback year during the 2024 season, and justify the price paid by the Pinstripers for his services.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've got to prove my worth" said Carlos Rodon.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is not too worried about Carlos Rodon's poor season. He has been at a disadvantage all year, trying to play catch up after injuring his forearm in spring training.

"I do feel like, along with the team playing better, he's starting to throw the ball a lot better, and I feel like he's gaining some traction in this final month of the season" said Aaron Boone.

Unfortunately, Rodon was roughed up in his Friday start against the Kansas City Royals. He could not get the first out of the game, giving up eight runs on six hits and walking two batters.

Carlos Rodon is not the only pitcher that has struggled this season for the Yankees

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox

While Carlos Rodon is partially to blame for the Yankees spiraling, he is not the only player. Several key members of the teams have struggled this season.

At the start of the season, pitcher Luis Severino joined Rodon on the IL. He suffered a strained lat that seemed to have troubled him. He was lackluster during his return before suffering a left oblique strain in September that ended his season.

Another pitcher who has had trouble this season was Domingo German. In 20 games played, he compiled a 5-7 record with a 4.56 ERA. He has been away from the team since early August after he was placed on the restricted list.

German was reportedly angry in the clubhouse, and a witness to the event claimed he was under the influence of alcohol. He smashed a television and flipped over a couch before leaving the clubhouse.

Expand Tweet

This year has been full of woes, and it will be a season that the organization would quickly like to forget.