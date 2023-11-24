Yankees could potentially be out on Cody Bellinger due to a particular statistic, per MLB insider 

The New York Yankees, long considered front-runners in the pursuit of free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger, may be facing an unexpected hurdle in their quest for the 2019 NL MVP. According to MLB network insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees’ preference for players with above-average hard-hit rates could be a potential stumbling block in their negotiations with Bellinger.

In a recent article in the New York Post, Heyman highlighted that Bellinger’s 31.4% hard-hit rate in 2023 ranked in the 10th percentile among qualifying hitters. This particular statistic, which measures the frequency at which a player makes solid contact with the ball, is apparently causing some internal concerns among Yankees decision-makers.

Despite Bellinger’s stellar performance in 2023, where he displayed Gold Glove defense in both centerfield and at first base while boasting a .307/.356/.525 slashline, the Yankees seem to be cautious about committing to a player with a lower-than-preferred hard-hit rate.

Complicating matters further for the Yankees is the potential availability of Juan Soto, the star outfielder for the San Diego Padres. Soto, who is known for his impressive hard-hit rates, could be a more natural fit for the Yankees’ organizational philosophy.

While the Yankees have been heavily linked to Bellinger in recent weeks, this revelation about their concern over hard-hit rates raises questions about the certainty of their pursuit. With the Cubs and Giants also in the mix for Bellinger, and the Yankees considering other options like Juan Soto, the free-agent market for Bellinger appears more dynamic than initially anticipated.

As the offseason progresses, it remains to be seen whether the Yankees will overcome their reservations and enter a competitive bidding war for Bellinger ir if they will pivot towards alternative targets that align more closely with their preferred statistical profile. One thing is for sure—the Cody Bellinger sweepstakes is far from a straightforward affair, and the outcome may hinge on the significance the Yankees place on a particular statistic in shaping their roster for the upcoming season.

