Yankees rookie Jasson Dominguez undergoes successful Tommy John surgery, expected recovery time of 9-10 months

New York Yankees rookie Jasson Dominguez has officially undergone Tommy John Surgery for his torn UCL. This surgery has been expected for sometime now, and the procedure has now been successfully completed. It has an expected recovery time of nine-ten months, which means he should be back early into the 2024 season.

Dominguez made his MLB debut this season after spending plenty of time in the minor leagues. He is the teams top prospect and will likely be a regular contributor to the major league roster in 2023.

The Yankees announced the procedure on Twitter and provided some key details.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Today OF Jasson Domínguez underwent “Tommy John” reconstruction surgery, which included the addition of internal bracing. The surgery was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas. The anticipated recovery process is expected to take 9-10 months" - New York Yankees

Dominguez shared an image after the surgery to Instagram, which was shared to Twitter by Pinstripe Strong.

Expand Tweet

"Officially Bionic" - Jasson Dominguez

This procedure is very common in baseball and given Dominguez's youth, he should be able to make a full recovery with relative ease.

Jasson Dominguez can find many examples of players who came back strong from Tommy John surgery

This major surgery used to be a career altering, sometimes even career ending procedure. Now, players like Bryce Harper and Justin Verlander manage to come back from it better than ever. There is no gaurantee that this will be the case for Dominguez, but he has a lot of reasons to be hopeful.

The addition of the internal brace to the surgery is a testement to the evolution of the science. As it continues to improve, hopefully fast recoveries become the norm. The New York Yankees have to be hopeful for this as well, so Dominguez can feature in their 2024 plans.