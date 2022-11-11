Yankees Rumors: Bronx Bombers linked with free agent ace Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander had one heck of a season in 2022 for a 39-year old veteran pitcher. The question that has now arisen is where will the ageless phenomenon find himself next?

Verlander, who turned 39 last February had a season that most pitchers his age could only dream of. He had been with the Houston Astros since 2017, when he won the first World Series of his career. Since then, Verlander has stuck around Houston by virtue of a string of 1-year deals.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Justin Verlander has officially opted out of his contract with the Astros & is now a free agent. Justin Verlander has officially opted out of his contract with the Astros & is now a free agent. https://t.co/EgaTuNeDuP

Last year, it looked as though Justin Verlander was gearing up for his final season in the big leagues. He reached an agreement with the Astros to be paid $25 million for 2022, with many expecting a retirement announcement to follow.

However, Verlander settled into a truly unstoppable rhythm, making all parties involved reconsider their moves. Verlander went 18-4 in the 2022 regular season, which gave him a league-best winning percentage of .818. Verlander also registered an ERA of only 1.75 over 175 innings, giving him the best ERA of any starter in baseball.

His resounding success in the regular season was only compounded by his success in leading the Astros rotation into the postseason. After a rocky start in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners, Verlander settled into his grove.

Verlander had an epic outing against the New York Yankees in the ALCS, allowing only 1 run over 6 innings. He was also able to get his first career World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies, as he and his team captured the World title for the second time in six seasons.

New York Porch Sports @nyporchsport Justin Verlander blasts Yankees and surrounding culture:



“New York — particularly the Bronx — doesn’t do it for me,” Verlander said in his Astros exit interview. “I don’t want fans who’ll boo me. I don’t want a team that spams analytics like them. I prefer the old school way.” Justin Verlander blasts Yankees and surrounding culture:“New York — particularly the Bronx — doesn’t do it for me,” Verlander said in his Astros exit interview. “I don’t want fans who’ll boo me. I don’t want a team that spams analytics like them. I prefer the old school way.” https://t.co/pOnAeBSipt

It now looks as though his former foe, the New York Yankees, may be interested in his arm. However, Verlander had some choice words for the Yankees and their fans, saying "“I don’t want fans who’ll boo me. I don’t want a team that spams analytics like them. I prefer the old school way.” This leads many to expect that Verlander may well stay in Houston.

Wherever Justin Verlander goes, it is evident he has some baseball left in him

Justin Verlander has shown beyond a doubt that he is one of the most dominant pitchers in the world. Even on the eve of 40, he has teams frothing at the mouth for a chance to sign him. Wherever the ace ends up signing, he will go down as one of the best ever.

