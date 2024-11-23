"Yankees about to sign their dad" "I'm going to be sick" - Fans react to reports of 'mutual interest' between Walker Buehler & World Series runners-up

It's a busy free agent market for pitchers and one of the names that has been drawing plenty of interest is Walker Buehler.

The two-time World Series champion endured a difficult regular season. However, after stepping up big in the playoffs and recording the final out, the 29-year-old has seen his value increase heading into the offseason.

Injuries have become the story for Walker Buehler in recent years as the two-time All-Star has not pitched more than 76.0 innings since 2021. That being said, the starter has shown just how dominant he could be when healthy and everything is clicking.

This is why he has become such a hot commodity on the open market. But it appears that one team may have the upper hand on the rest.

According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, there is a mutual interest between Walker Buehler and the New York Yankees. Even though Buehler threw the World Series-clinching final inning against the Yankees, it has not kept him out of their offseason plans.

That being said, after news of the report broke, fans across the league could not help but share their opinions on the potential pairing.

"Yankees boutta sign their dad" - One fan shared on social media.

"Here we go again with delusional yankees fans thinking they are about to sign everyone" - Another fan added.

"Cashman saw him carve up the Yankees and said 'i want a piece of that '" - One more fan posted.

Offseason rumors are not uncommon, particularly with a club with the deep pockets and historical success of the New York Yankees. But some fans are less than convinced that Buehler's World Series heroics were nothing more than an aberration given his struggles during the regular season.

In 2024, Buehler posted a disappointing 1-6 record with a 5.38 ERA and 1.553 WHIP over 75.1 innings.

"I'm going to be sick..." - One fan posted.

"Did we forget the dude was bad all season?" - Another one shared.

"He’s gonna go to the Yankees and suck. Guaranteed." - One more wrote.

It will be an interesting offseason for the New York Yankees. Not only will they need to bounce back after dropping the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but with Juan Soto becoming an unrestricted free agent, the roster could look completely different in 2025.

Walker Buehler reportedly turned down an offer from the Athletics due to their move to Sacramento

The Yankees are not the only team who are reportedly interested in Walker Buehler's services as Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said that the team has reached out to two-time All-Star.

According to USC student journalist Kasey Kazliner, the pitcher turned down the offer because of the team's upcoming move to Sacramento.

The Athletics will play the next three seasons at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, a minor league park with a capacity of just over 14,000.

Since Walker Buehler is coming off a World Series title with one of the biggest clubs, it makes sense that he would not be interested in joining an Athletics squad without a permanent home.

