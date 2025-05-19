Yankees skipper gives verdict on Max Fried's outing in Subway Series decider

New York Yankees starter Max Fried once again helped the team when he was on the mound. Fried started against the New York Mets in the series finale against the cross-town rivals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.
It wasn't a usual dominant outing, but Fried made his mark. He pitched six innings, allowing three hits for two earned runs while walking twice and striking out eight. Fried received a no-decision despite the Yankees' 8-2 win because the game was tied 2-2 when he left the mound for the final time after the sixth inning.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared his verdict on what he saw from Fried.
"I thought his stuff was, again, really good," Boone told reporters. "You know, they took a lot of tough at-bats against him. They made him earn it. But, again, I mean, more of what you see from ... what did he end up punching? 7, 8 maybe tonight? Yeah. So I thought stuff-wise was really good."
Boone broke down Fried's breaking balls working well on the night.
"You know, he's kind of hanging around that 91, 3, 4, and then he pops a 7, 8 on you, and it's like ... He's like a race car out there, you know?" Boone said. "And then I thought his breaking ball was good tonight a number of times, both the sweeper and the curveball.
"But, again, it's just he's hard to get a beat on because he's just changing speeds, and he's getting so much movement quality on all of his pitches."
Nevertheless, Boone acknowledged that it wasn't easy for the southpaw to get through Mets batters easily.
"They made him earn it and kind of pushed him to the brink to keep him from really going real deep," Boone added.
Max Fried and Yankees win Subway Series
After splitting the first two games of the Subway Series, a lot was hanging on the Yankees in the series finale. They had their best pitcher of the season on the mound, and Max Fried came through for them.
Cody Bellinger started the Yankees' proceedings at the plate by hitting a two-run double against Mets starter David Peterson. Mets slugger Jeff McNeil countered with an RBI single in the next inning. Fried threw a wild pitch with Juan Soto at the plate as the runner McNeil contributed another run in the fifth inning, and the game was tied 2-2.
Fried exited the mound after six quality innings. However, an inning later, the Yankees exploded for six runs in the eighth inning, thanks in large part to Bellinger's grand slam off Mets reliever Genesis Cabrera as the Yankees won 8-2.