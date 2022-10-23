The Houston Astros are showing the world just how good this team really is. They won game three of the ALCS against the New York Yankees on Saturday night with a score of 5-0. Houston pitching dominated across the board, striking out the Yankees 11 times in 28 at-bats.

Houston looks well on their way to making the World Series. They only need one more win over the Yankees to do so.

Houston Astros fans were ecstatic after the win on Saturday. They wanted to take out the Yankees and now that they have the opportunity to sweep them makes it even sweeter.

Fans are ready to put the nail in the coffin for this team to end New York's season. They are eager to see their team do it on Sunday.

"Yankees sole purpose on this earth is to be eliminated by the Astros" one fan said.

Joe Seppi @_JoeSeppi Yankees sole purpose on this earth is to be elimated by the Astros Yankees sole purpose on this earth is to be elimated by the Astros 😂😂

"SWEEP LOADING" cheered another fan.

marisa @Godisthesource @astros They wanted us they got us! All of us !!! @astros They wanted us they got us! All of us !!!

Houston fans are having a great time on Twitter at the Yankees' expense. They think the series is all but over and the Yankees will be watching the World Series from their couches. They find it hilarious that the Yankees were so confident coming into this series.

The Houston Astros can end the New York Yankees season on Sunday

Division Series - Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners - Game 3

The Houston Astros could send the Yankees packing for the offseason with a win on Sunday. It would complete a 4-0 series sweep of the Yankees and give them a considerable amount of time to rest their guys before the World Series.

The Astros are planning to start Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound on Sunday. He has been rock solid for the Astros since coming off of the IL in August.

He's started one game for the Astros this postseason. In the Division Series against the Seattle Mariners, he went six innings, giving up just two hits and striking out seven batters. He'll look to keep up Houston's dominance on Sunday.

The Astros are the only team in the postseason to have not lost a game. They've been on fire for the entire month of October. Their pitching has been incredible and their hitting has been timely. They've sucked the life out of every team they have played for in the playoffs.

Houston looks like the clear front-runner to win the World Series this year. It will be hard for the Yankees to come back and reverse sweep Houston.

Poll : 0 votes