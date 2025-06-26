Yankees sportscaster points out major issue causing Aaron Judge and Co.'s recent slump

The Yankees have only won four games out of the last 13, and the burden of it falls upon their batting unit, where everyone, including Aaron Judge, has taken a step back.

Hitting home runs isn't the only way you get runs on board but this is what is Yankees' hitting philosophy at the plate seems like, according to Yankees announcer Michael Kay.

Kay, on the Rich Eisen Show, discussed the Yankees' slump and what they are doing wrong. Kay is convinced that the biggest issue with Judge & Co. is that they don't know how to play "little ball."

"I think what it comes down to—when you watch the game last night—is they don’t know how to play little ball," Kay said (2:59 onwards).

"They just completely always try to hit home runs. So that runner remains at second, and you have a lot of empty calories, I call them. They don't move that runner to third, and you never get that runner in. That's why they lose road games."

The longtime Yankees announcer cited a dreadful record when the team has been dragged to extra innings on the road.

The Yankees are 13-27, one of the worst records in all of baseball. Kay also said that the Yankees' inability to drive the runners in from scoring positions is what has led to such a dreadful record.

Michael Kay calls Yankees' starters as one other major reason for slump

Michael Kay has also called out the way the Yankees' bullpen is getting used. While he's content with the Yankees' starters, if they throw only five innings per start, their bullpen will burn through. Because then you'll have to rely on four relievers every game.

The results of the same are in front of us, as Kay said:

"The Yankees have lost a lot of games when leading after seven innings. They have five losses when leading by multiple runs in the seventh. That’s from Katie Sharp. That’s not good. And I think that comes from the fact that the starters don’t give them length."

Kay also mentioned that the issue isn't only with the Yankees but all across the league. Starters are no longer trained to go deep, which is why MLB teams are going through the same issue.

