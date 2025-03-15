Yankees sportscaster shines spotlight on Oswaldo Cabrera’s major life decision

On Friday, New York Yankees sportscaster Jack Curry highlighted Oswaldo Cabrera's major life decision, as the Venzuelan proposed to his girlfriend, Ari Gonzalez. The proposal reportedly took place on Wednesday, following which the utility man was given a day off, scratched from the lineup for the spring training game against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Images of Cabrera's proposal have since emerged on X and have been doing the rounds since. The 26-year-old appeared to pull out all the stops before getting on one knee to pop the big question, making for an event that would no doubt live long in the memory for the happy couple.

Talking about Oswaldo's proposal during the Yankees' spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Curry gave the Venezuelan props for 'doing it right', before congratulating him and his wife-to-be, and wishing them the best for their new chapter of life together.

MLB insider advises Yankees to consider free agents after Gerrit Cole's injury concerns

With the 2025 season just around the corner, the New York Yankees' may have lost an extremely important player to injury. The ace of their pitching staff, Gerrit Cole, has reportedly been advised to undergo Tommy John surgery after feeling discomfort during spring training.

The operation, widely considered as the 'worst' for a pitcher, will surely bring Cole's 2025 season to a premature end, if he is eventually forced to go down that route.

Speaking about possible alternatives that the Bronx Bombers can consider, MLB insider Anthony McCaron said:

"I think this is more of a Will Warren thing. He's had a nice spring. Whatever you believe that is worth. He's got a 1.13 ERA. He's their top remaining pitching prospect because Chase Hampton already had Tommy John surgery himself."

Further, McCaron talked about how looking for a good deal in the free agent market could still prove fruitful.

"I'm thinking that they should look at the free agent market. Kyle Gibson, Spencer Turnbull is out there. I mean, you want to go Patrick Corbin, you want to go Lance Lynn. I'm going down the list here. Sixto Sanchez, once a tremendous prospect who's had some injury problems, he's out there too, so there are some options."

With Luis Gil, who won the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year award for his fine performances, also on the treatment table along with Cole, a Yankees rotation that once looked extremely strong now suddenly looks like it's missing a few pieces of the puzzle.

As the new season inches closer by the day, fans will be hoping the organization can find a suitable solution in time.

