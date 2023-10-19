Fresno State is going to retire Aaron Judge's college number this year. His iconic number 29 will never be worn again by any for Fresno State University after a ceremony which will he held on November 18. The former star had a wonderful college career, and they want to honor him for it.

Judge called the news "incredible and humbling." The right fielder is an absolute superstar, and he has become one of the most famous people to come out of that school athletically.

The New York Yankees star can thank an MVP, a Rookie of the Year, and an American League record of 62 home runs for that. He has become one of the best players in baseball and is a face of the sport. For that and more, Fresno State would like to honor him.

Ironically, baseball isn't the only thing Judge excelled at in college. He was a three-sport athlete there, playing football, baseball and basketball. He was so good that he wore Michael Jordan's number on the court with no shame.

Aaron Judge racking up the accolades

Having his jersey retired by his alma mater is just the latest in a long line of accolades the New York Yankees captain has earned. Aaron Judge has had a spectacular career since entering the league in 2017.

Aaron Judge has a ton of accolades

He won Rookie of the Year that year. He also nearly won MVP, but Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros just edged him out for the award. He won MVP in 2022 after blasting his way into the record books.

He's a five-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger. He has simply been one of the best and most productive players in all of baseball since 2017. Only players like Mike Trout and Mookie Betts can rival his production over that period of time.

There's a chance his jersey number is retired by the Yankees at some point, mirroring Fresno State. The icon has franchise records that stood for decades and he's the captain right now. If he can continue playing well, it certainly wouldn't be a shock for 99 to land in Monument Park.