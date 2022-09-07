Yankees superstar Aaron Judge enjoys watching US Open with wife Samantha Bracksieck after smashing his 54th homer of the season

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge had a tremendous night Monday. He hit his 54th home run of the year in the Yankees' 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, tying a franchise record set by Alex Rodriguez.

Soon after the game concluded, Judge traveled from The Bronx to Queens to see the US Open nightcap at Arthur Ashe Stadium with his wife Samantha Bracksieck. American Danielle Collins lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round by scores of 6-3, 3-6, 2-6.

The couple appeared to enjoy their night at the US Open and were seen sipping cocktails.

Judge watching US Open with wife Samantha

Aaron and Samantha married in December last year.

Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck: high school sweethearts

Aaron and Samantha met in high school and have been together since they were teenagers.

They both went to Fresno State University after graduating from Linden High School in California.

A throwback can't get much better than this one of Aaron Judge and his now wife Samantha Bracksieck back in college

"A throwback can’t get much better than this one of Aaron Judge and his now wife Samantha Bracksieck back in college" – Talkin’ Yanks

They became engaged in 2021. Before getting married in Hawaii, the couple was spotted enjoying a beach day.

Aaron Judge with wife Samantha Bracksieck at the beach.

They tied the knot on December 11 last year. A wedding picture of the pair kissing went viral.

Aaron Judge is a married man!

Congratulations to Aaron and Samantha



Congratulations to Aaron and Samantha Aaron Judge is a married man!Congratulations to Aaron and Samantha https://t.co/ZQPnCg1FIk

"Aaron Judge is a married man! Congratulations to Aaron and Samantha" – Talkin’ Yanks

Judge made his major league baseball debut in 2016 with the Yankees and was selected as the American League Rookie of the Year in 2017. He was selected to the All-Star Game that year and became the first MLB rookie to win the Home Run Derby.

Judge hit his 54th home run of the 2022 season on Monday. By doing so, he equaled Alex Rodriguez's 2007 mark for the most home runs hit by a right-handed batter in a single season in Yankees history.

A-Rod congratulated Judge on social media.

"Congrats to @TheJudge44 on tying my @Yankees record for homers by a right-handed batter in a single season. Keep going my man!" –Alex Rodriguez

After hitting his 54th home run, Judge said:

“Every single day, I show up to work ready to go and do whatever it takes to get our team a win. If that’s me moving a guy over, driving a guy in, making a play on defense – that’s what I’m focused on.”

Have you enjoyed watching Aaron Judge this season?

