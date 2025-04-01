Yankees' torpedo bat maker issues bold claim days after widespread controversy

The New York Yankees have been tearing the cover off the ball early this season. They lead the way with 15 home runs through three games, and fans have been losing their minds.

Ad

A large part of the team's offensive success comes from the club's new bats. They are called the torpedo bat for their similar style to the missile, and are the brainchild of MIT physicist Aaron Leanhardt.

Plenty of Bronx Bombers are using the bat, given Leanhardt worked as a former front office staffer for the Yankees. However, they are not the only ones using it, and Marucci CEO Kurt Ainsworth believes it will become the standard across the league.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yeah, I think you are going to see it across all 30 teams. So, this isn't one that's specific to the Yankees. I just think that it got magnified by the Yankees," said Ainsworth.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many have depicted the Bronx Bombers to be the only team to use the new bats, but that is not true. There are a handful of other teams using the new bats, and there will likely be more to come shortly.

"Adley Rutschman used our torpedo and hit three home runs for the Orioles. I think you are going to see players across the board using it. So, I would say you're probably looking at 10 or 15% adoption now, honestly. And I think you are going to see more and more people test it" he added.

Ad

One player who is not a member of the Yanks and uses the bat is Baltimore Orioles slugger Adley Rutschman. He came out on Opening Day and had himself a two-homer game.

Elly De La Cruz tried out the new bat soon after the Yankees' success at the plate

Cincinnati Reds - Elly De La Cruz (Photo via IMAGN)

One player who wanted to see what all the hype was about was Cincinnati Reds slugger Elly De La Cruz. He ordered a few and took them to the diamond with him on Monday night after seeing the Yankees' success.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As you can see, Elly had no problems getting his barrel to pitches against the Texas Rangers on Monday. He hit two monster home runs in his team's big win at home.

Cruz finished the night going 4-for-5 with two home runs, seven RBIs, and a stolen base. This is now his third game with three extra-base hits and at least one stolen base. This breaks the record for m,ost such games by a player before turning 24, via Sarah Langs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback