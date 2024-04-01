Yankees Trade News: Bronx Bombers acquire right-handed pitcher Jake Cousins from White Sox

The New York Yankees have been on a winning streak since the 2024 season started. However, they still want to improve their bullpen and are actively working on it.

On Sunday, they added right-handed pitcher Jake Cousins to their bullpen, acquiring him in a trade with the Chicago White Sox for cash.

It's yet to be determined what role Jake Cousins will play with the Yankees, but at least the franchise has acquired another arm for their arsenal.

Cousins was not on the White Sox’s 40-man roster. In December, he signed a minor league deal with the franchise. The 29-year-old recorded a 1.29 ERA and had a 0-1 win-loss record in seven spring training appearances with the White Sox.

In the last three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, Jake Cousins has had a 3-1 record with a 3.08 ERA and 1.386 Whip across 52.2 innings pitched in 51 appearances.

Last year, Cousins was claimed off waivers by the Houston Astros. In September 2023, he was sent to the minor leagues and signed a minor league contract with the White Sox in December.

Juan Soto's go-ahead hit helped the Yankees secure victory

In the recent game, Yankees’ Juan Soto scored three hits, including an RBI single, in the ninth inning as the Yankees won 4-3 against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

The New York Yankees have had a strong start to the 2024 season, winning all four games against the Astros. It's the 12th time they have achieved such a feat and the first since 2003.

The Yankees have won seven games in a row at Minute Maid Park, extending their streak dating back to September 2023.

“That’s the kind of start I wanted. I grinded really hard this offseason and in spring training to be successful in the beginning of the season,” Soto said (via AP News).

Since 1961, Soto is the first player for the Yankees to achieve a go-ahead RBI in three of his first four games with the franchise.

