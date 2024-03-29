Yankees Trade News: Bronx Bombers land right-handed pitcher JT Brubaker from Pirates

On Friday, it was announced that the New York Yankees acquired right-handed pitcher JT Brubaker from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Alongside Brubaker, the Yanks also received international bonus pool space for a player to be named later.

The original report came from Alex Stumpf of MLB.com. However, Brubaker will not be available for the Bronx Bombers immediately as he is still recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Brubaker is still on the 60-day IL after having Tommy John surgery last year. He is targeting a return right around the All-Star break, where he could be considered an option in the Yanks rotation.

His career numbers are not jaw-dropping, but there is always the possibility that he reestablished himself after surgery. So far in his three-year career, Brubaker has a 9-28 record with a 4.99 ERA on 315.2 innings of work.

The Yankees looked strong to start off the season

The Yankees had a tough matchup to start off the season. They faced off against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, and boy, was it an exciting game. Houston got off to a strong start, but it was the Bronx Bombers who got the last laugh.

After giving up four runs in the first two innings, the Yanks got their feet underneath them and came back to win the game 5-4. This was largely thanks to Juan Soto's incredible throw to nab the tying runner at the plate in the ninth inning.

Many knew Soto would be a difference-maker for the club, but they could not have thought he would save the team in the first game of the season. He will be one player that fans will want to keep their eye on this season. He could have another break-out year ahead of free agency.

