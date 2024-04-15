Yankees vs Blue Jays Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

On Monday, the New York Yankees will travel north of the border for the first time this season to take on their divisional foes, the Toronto Blue Jays. The three-game set will mark the second regular season meeting of 2024 between the two clubs.

The Jays were in the Bronx in early April, and beat the pinstripes 3-0 during the home opener in the Bronx. However, the Yankees answered back, outscoring the Jays 18-11 over the following two games to win the series two games to one.

With the second meeting between these two offensive-minded clubs, let's examine what fans can expect to see.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yankees vs Blue Jays Preview

Monday's game will take place on Jackie Robinson, a league-wide celebration of the trailblazer's contribution to the sport. To honor Robinson, all players on both sides will be wearing jerseys with Robinson's number 15.

The series will be the final in the Jays three-series homestand that treated fans of MLB's only Canadian team to wins over the Mariners and Colorado Rockies. Meanwhile, the Yankees, who own the best record in baseball, will seek to avoid their first series loss this year.

Both Monday and Tuesday's games are scheduled for first pitches at 7:07 Eastern Time. On Wednesday, the first pitch is scheduled to take place at 3:07 pm Eastern Time as both teams will be back on the road.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchups

Game 1

For the first game of the series, the New York Yankees are expected to trot out right-hander Luis Gil. Gil, who assumed a spot on the rotation largely due to Gerrit Cole's injury, has been solid. With 14 strikeouts and a 3.00 ERA over two appearances, the Dominican gave up two runs in five innings in the Yankees' 8-3 win over the Jays on April 7.

Chris Bassitt is expected to make the start for the Blue Jays. Although the right-hander led the AL in wins and batters faced last year, 2024 has been a struggle. Though Bassitt only allowed one run in six innings in his last start against the Seattle Mariners, the 35-year-old coughed up eight runs in nine innings over his first two starts this year.

Game 2

On Tuesday, left-hander Carlos Rodon will be making his fourth start of the year. A 2022 Cy Young contender as a member of the San Francisco Giants, Rodon finished with an ERA over 6 last year. Thankfully for Yankees fans, the southpaw appears to have found his groove, and owns a 1.72 ERA over 15.2 innings this year.

Expand Tweet

"Carlos Rodon tosses a scoreless first and picks up two strikeouts!" - Fireside Yankees

Rodon's opponent will be Yusei Kikuchi. After a career season in 2023, the Japanese left-hander is aiming to keep the good times rolling. Currently the holder of a 2.30 ERA on the season, Kikuchi struck out seven Yankees in five innings in his team's 3-0 win at Yankee Stadium on April 5.

Game 3

Marcus Stroman will be getting the ball for the Yankees in the series finale. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $37 million deal with the Yankees this offseason after opting out of his deal with the Chicago Cubs. On April 5, Stroman pitched six scoreless innings against the Jays. The Long Island native, however, was battered around by the Miami Marlins in his last start on April 10, allowing four runs in five innings.

Expand Tweet

"IT'S MARCUS STROMAN BUMPDAY!" - Post Parm Volpe

2023 AL strikeout leader Kevin Gausman will be making his fourth start of the season on Wednesday, and will be desperate to get back into the win column. Currently nursing a 2-0 record to accompany his 11.57 ERA, Gausman lasted just 1.1 innings after giving up five earned runs against the Yankees on April 6.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Players to Watch

Anthony Volpe, New York

Twenty-two-year-old Anthony Volpe is quickly becoming a fan favorite in the Bronx. A 2023 Gold Glove winner, the shortstop is currently hitting .382/.477/.564 with two home runs and eight RBIs. Though he was unusually quiet during the Miami series, watch out for Volpe to make another impact for his club.

Justin Turner, Toronto

Expectations were not exceedingly high for third baseman Justin Turner when he inked a one-year deal in Toronto this offseason. However, the former Los Angeles Dodgers player has been on fire. The 39-year-old veteran's .386 batting average, .481 on-base pecentage, and 1.095 OPS all currently lead the league.

Expand Tweet

"Justin Turner is extremely underrated" - Mason

Marcus Stroman, New York

A first round draft pick by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2012, Marcus Stroman has fared well against his former team. Though he has only faced the Jays twice, Stroman owns a 0.82 ERA and seven strikeouts against his new AL East rivals.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback