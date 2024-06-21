Yankees vs Braves: Game 1 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 21, MLB 2024

The New York Yankees will host the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium, hoping to rebound from their big loss to the Baltimore Orioles. The Bronx Bombers experienced their biggest defeat of 2024, surrendering 17 runs to the Orioles while only scoring five.

The Yankees were predicted to win the game, but the Orioles' powerful offense rocked Luis Gil (seven earned runs in just 1.1 innings), and the bullpen. Aaron Boone and his boys hope to put this loss behind them as they next send left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon to the mound. Rodon's last outing was not too great, but his overall performance has been dominant this season.

The Atlanta Braves, who last defeated the Detroit Tigers (7-0), are still trailing the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves are second in their division, and competing for the postseason already seems to be a hard challenge. With top players like Ronald Acuna Jr. out of the lineup due to a complete ACL tear, the Braves can only hope to pick up the pace.

Game 1 will be a battle of lefties, as Chris Sale gets the nod against Rodon. Sale has a strong 2.98 ERA with a 9-2 record. The Braves will still need their offense and hope to make the best of Rodon (3.28 ERA with a 9-3 record).

Yankees vs. Braves Baseball Betting Odds

New York Yankees +100 +1.5 (-165) U 8.5 (-125) Atlanta Braves -120 -1.5 (+140) O 8.5 (-105)

Where to watch the Yankees vs. Braves?

MLB fans can tune in to Apple TV+ to watch the game live. It will also be available to stream on Fubo TV.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT.

Yankees vs. Braves Prediction

The Yanks are experiencing a rough patch as their pitching struggles continue. However, the bullpen seemingly has room for improvement. The team recently added Tim Hill to their squad and the team has improved at the offensive front, as they rank at No. 2 with 113 homer and 389 runs.

Defensively, the Bronx Bombers have declined, holding a 3.18 ERA. The Braves are ranked at No. 8 with a 3.59 ERA. On the offensive end, the Braves have 320 runs and 79 homers this season.

The Yankees have the numbers on their side, but the Braves have a better shot with Sale to help them win this game.

Prediction: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-120)