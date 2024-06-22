Yankees vs Braves: Game 2 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 22, MLB 2024

The Yankees vs. Braves series will continue in the Bronx as both teams enter Game 2. The Braves were predicted to win Game 1, but the Yanks lost with a huge difference in the score. Carlos Rodon suffered the loss as he struggled on the mound.

Chris Sale dominated the Bronx Bombers as they scored just one run from the plate. The Yanks will give the job to Marcus Stroman to get some strikeouts in Game 2. Stroman will need to work his way with his 6-3 record 3.08 ERA. The Yanks need to provide support for Stroman against the Braves.

Going up against the pinstripes will be right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton. The Braves need to provide offensive support as well since Morton has a 3.91 ERA. Morton has not been up to the mark with a 4-3 record. However, he has been efficient in strikeouts.

The Braves have been doing a fairly decent job despite the absence of their star player, Ronald Acuna Jr. In the last three games, the offense scored 17 runs, while their defense restricted opponents to just three runs in the last four games.

Yankees vs. Braves Baseball Betting Odds

New York Yankees -145 -1.5 +135 U 9 -115 Atlanta Braves +120 +1.5 -165 O 9 -105

Where to watch the Yankees vs. Braves?

Game 2 will be telecast on FOX and the online stream will be on Fubo TV. The first pitch is scheduled to go at 7:15 PM EDT.

Yankees vs. Braves Prediction

The Yanks are experiencing a slump in their performance but are still stronger with their pitching numbers. The Yanks hold the second-best ERA in the MLB with 3.23. The Braves are ranked at No. 8 with a 3.58 ERA.

From the offensive end, the Yanks are ranked at No. 3 with 390 runs scored. The Braves are ranked at No. 15 with 328 runs scored. The Bronx Bombers have Aaron Judge and Juan Soto dominating at the plate.

The starting pitchers will need to gain control with enough support from the plate to help their respective teams win. Stroman is expected to last for a minimum of six innings if he restricts the Braves to three runs or less. Additionally, the offense will need to get an easy start in this game. The Yanks have a better chance of winning Game 2.

Prediction: New York Yankees -1.5 (-145)