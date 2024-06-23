Yankees vs. Braves: Game 3 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 23, MLB 2024

After a three-game losing streak, the New York Yankees are finally back on winning ways as they thrashed the Atlanta Braves 8-3 in Game 2 of their three-game series.

Aaron Boone will surely be happy with his team's performance and hope that they replicate a similar performance on Sunday when they face the Braves for the series finale. Right now, both teams have won one game each, and thus both Yanks and Braves still have equal chances of winning this series.

Braves, on the other hand, would hope to keep Saturday's results in the rare view and turn the table on the Yanks once again as they did on Friday. Brian Snitker surely would like to see his men fight the Yanks head-on and get their winning momentum back before they move to their next series against the St. Louis Cardinals starting on 25th June.

Nestor Cortes will start on the mound for the Yankees. The 29-year-old LHP has played and started 16 games so far this season and has a 4-5 record. He has an ERA of 3.36, along with a WHIP of 1.10 and 86 strikeouts under his belt.

Max Fried will start on the mound on Sunday for the Braves. Fried has played and started 14 games for his side this season and has a 6-3 record. The 30-year-old RHP has an ERA of 3.11, a WHIP of 1.07, and 76 strikeouts under his belt.

The Yankees are currently leading the AL East division with a 52-27 record while the Braves are in the second spot of the NL East division with a 42-32 record.

Yankees vs. Braves Baseball Betting Odds

New York Yankees -105 +1.5 (-175) U 8.5 (+100) Atlanta Braves -115 -1.5 (+145) O 8.5 (-120)

Where to watch the Yankees vs. Braves?

The series finale between the Yanks and the Braves will start at 1:35 PM EDT at the Yankees stadium. Fans can watch the live telecast of this game on YES Network and live stream this game on FUBO TV.

Yankees vs. Braves Prediction

The Yanks and the Braves have faced each other for a total of 47 times in their MLB career. The Yankees have an upper hand in this rivalry with a 27-20 record.

After a dominating performance last night, the Yankees are the favorites to win the series finale on Sunday as well. Players like Aaron Judge, Marcus Stroman, Juan Soto, Carlos Rodon, and Nestor Cortes have all played well throughout the season and have delivered whenever called for by their team. They will surely be looked out for firing Sunday's game.

Although the underdogs in this rivalry, the Braves have shown that they too have the potential to spark some surprise results as they did on Friday. Hence they will surely provide fierce competition to the Yanks during Sunday's game.

Players like Marcell Ozuna, Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, and Max Fried have all been in decent form this season and have helped their team overcome quite a few difficult situations this season. They will surely play an important role in the team during the series finale on Sunday.

Prediction: New York Yankees +1.5 (-175)