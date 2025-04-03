  • home icon
  Yankees vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 3, MLB 2025

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 3, MLB 2025

By Ryan Burks
Modified Apr 03, 2025 14:28 GMT
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn

April 3 is a relatively slow day in the world of MLB, with just five games scheduled for the day. The New York Yankees will be hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks in one of those games, and the home team is looking to avoid the sweep.

The Yankees came into this series with a ton of momentum, but the Diamondbacks have taken complete control of this series. Here is a look at some key information and odds that should impact you when making predictions on this matchup.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks prediction

The Diamondbacks enter this game with a 4-2 record and a three-game winning streak. Arizona has scored 38 runs in the first six games of the season, and they have received excellent pitching as well.

New York is coming into this game as one of the top offenses in baseball, as they have belted 19 home runs. The Yankees have not been showing off much power against Arizona, though, and they are facing another great pitcher in Merrill Kelly.

Veteran Carlos Carrasco is on the mound for the Yankees. This will be a big game for the Yankees on offense as they will show off their power yet again. Look for New York to take complete control early in this matchup as they are finally able to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Prediction: New York Yankees 6, Arizona Diamondbacks 3

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Odds

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn

Money Line: New York Yankees -120, Arizona Diamondbacks EVEN

Run Spread: New York Yankees -1.5 (+150), Arizona Diamondbacks +1.5 (-180)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 Runs (-120), Under 9.5 Runs (+100)

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Injuries

New York Yankees injuries:

MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn

Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 10-Day IL (Elbows)

Gerrit Cole (SP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John)

Clarke Schmidt (SP): 15-Day IL (Shoulder)

Arizona Diamondbacks injuries:

Jordan Montgomery (SP): 60-Day IL (Elbow)

Kendall Graveman (RP): 15-Day IL (Back)

Kevin Ginkel (RP): 15-Day IL (Shoulder)

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Picks

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Imagn
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Imagn

There are a number of different ways to make predictions for this game, and all signs point to the Yankees taking complete control. It has been a dominant series for the Diamondbacks up to this point, but this game will feature a great performance by the Yankees on offense.

Money Line: New York Yankees -120

Run Spread: New York Yankees -1.5 (+150)

Total Runs: Under 9.5 Runs (+100)

Edited by Krutik Jain
