Yankees vs Guardians Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

The New York Yankees, fresh off another series win to start the MLB season, are going to head to Cleveland to take on the Cleveland Guardians, who are also doing well. It should be a good matchup and a rematch of the intense 2022 ALDS. It's early, but these two look like playoff teams and can match up with one another to see how things are.

Preview

Records

Both of these teams have incredible records to start the season. The New York Yankees were the first team to get to 10 wins and they are 10-3 right now, and against four opponents who all made the postseason last year. Just behind them are the Cleveland Guardians, who are an impressive 9-3 thus far.

Pitching Matchups

Clarke Schmidt will get Game 1. He comes in with a 4.66 ERA and nine strikeouts in two decision-less starts so far. Opposite him will be Carlos Carrasco, also decision-less with a 4.50 ERA.

Game 2 sees Luis Gil (14 strikeouts and a 3.00 ERA) take on Triston McKenzie (1-1, 4.00 ERA). The finale will get Nestor Cortes (1-1 with a 3.50 ERA) and Logan Allen (2-0, 4.60 ERA).

Predictions

The New York Yankees, last night's loss notwithstanding, are playing like the best team in baseball. They are on fire right now and clicking on most if not all cylinders. Juan Soto is hot, and Anthony Volpe is as well. Giancarlo Stanton is crushing baseballs again and it's only a matter of time before Aaron Judge heats up.

The Cleveland Guardians are as well. They're playing very well, but with some key injuries and an overall weaker roster in spite of some superstars. This series could go either way, but expect the Yankees to take two out of three from Cleveland. They're just that good.

Channels

The Yankees always play on YES Network, and all three games of this series will be there. The Guardians play on Bally Sports Great Lakes, and that channel will have the games locally as well. MLB Network will have the Sunday finale as well.

