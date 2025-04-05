Yankees vs. Pirates: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 5, MLB 2025

The New York Yankees are seeking to maintain their lead in the American League East as they face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road for Game 2 of their three-game series. The Bombers comfortably took the first game with a score of 9-4.

As for the Pirates, they are trying to climb out of the bottom cellar of the NL Central with their 2-6 record, tied with the Cincinnati Reds for the division's worst. At the time of writing, the team has scored a divisional low of just 23 runs scored in eight games.

Yankees vs Brewers recent form and records

The Bronx-based team currently leads the AL East with a 5-2 record. The squad also leads all of the majors in run differential with +26 runs as they've smashed a total of 23 home runs through seven games. In the process, they broke the MLB record for the most team home runs scored through the first four games with 17.

Their opponents, the Pirates, have the second-lowest runs scored tally in the league so far, just above the struggling Colorado Rockies. The squad is stil trying to establish its footing as they hope to close the gap with other teams in their division.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

NYY: Marcus Stroman, (0-0, 5.79 ERA) vs PIT: Bailey Falter (0-0, 3.00 ERA).

Must-watch Hitters

New York Yankees

Arguably the hottest slugger in the world right now, Yankees captain Aaron Judge has recorded six home runs and 17 RBIs through seven games this season. The 2024 American League MVP is currently batting .379/.455/1.103 with an OPS of 1.558.

Yankees vs Pirates baseball betting odds

Saturday, 4/5 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs NYY -154 -1.5, -104 O 8.5, -155 PIT +140 +1.5, -115 U 8.5, +123

Yankees vs Brewers expert picks and game prediction

The Bombers are one of the hottest teams in the MLB at the moment. In spite of their two losses, the 2024 World Series participant have looked like a powerhouse squad. Apart from Judge, the team can also rely on the services of Jazz Chisholm and Anthony Volpe who each have four home runs to their names.

For the Pirates to have a chance, their sluggish bats will need to wake up, especially that of All-Star Bryan Reynolds, who has been batting a lowly .194 in 36 at-bats this year. It would take a small miracle for Pittsburgh to pull one from the Bombers given the latter's hot streak.

Run Line: -1.5, -104

Total Runs, O 8.5, -155

Prediction: NYY W, 8-1

