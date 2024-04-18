Yankees vs Rays Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

The New York Yankees just lost their first series of the entire season, and they will be looking to rebound when the Tampa Bay Rays come to town. These two teams are heated rivals, and the Rays have had New York's number over the years. Here's what to look for in this series.

Yankees vs Rays Preview

Yankees, Rays Records

The Yankees slumped a bit, losing in dramatic walk-off fashion to the Cleveland Guardians and then losing two games to the Toronto Blue Jays. They ended the slump with a stunning comeback to move to 13-6, the best record in the American League.

The Rays have seemingly taken a bit of a step back this season, as they are just 10-9 and hardly on pace to replicate their 99-win season from last year, but they're still a quality team.

Yankees Rays Pitching Matchups

Thus far, the Tampa Bay Rays have not revealed their pitching matchups for the weekend bout with New York. The pitchers will likely be revealed tomorrow or later today, but they are unknown presently.

Luis Gil will pitch against the Rays

For the Yankees, everything is established. Clarke Schmidt and his 3.68 ERA will get the start in the series opener. Nestor Cortes (1-1, 4.50 ERA) will take the ball in Game 2. The series finale will go to Luis Gil, who has 20 strikeouts in his starts.

Yankees vs Rays Predictions

The Tampa Bay Rays have struggled a bit to open the season, while the New York Yankees have been red hot. The Yankees did just lose their first series, but they staved off a sweep with an epic comeback. If this series were in Tampa Bay, it would go very differently as the Yankees struggle there.

Since it's a return home for New York, they should take two of three and continue to prove that they're a legitimate World Series contender.

Channels for Yankees, Rays

The New York Yankees always play on YES Network, which is where all three games will be televised. The Tampa Bay Rays play on Bally Sports Sun, and all three games will be there. These are restricted to local broadcasts, but Saturday and Sunday's games will be on MLB Network for out of market fans.

