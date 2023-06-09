New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox 2023: Why are bitter rivals only playing in 4 series this year? MLB's new schedule, explained

The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees are the two most well-known teams in modern baseball. Each founded in 1901, the bitter divisional foes have been at each other's throats for the duration of their respective histories.

As both members of the AL East, fans of both teams have become very used to seeing each other of the course of the regular season. Since 2001, the Yankees and Red Sox would meet each other 16 to 20 times per season, roughly the same number of games each team would play against other divisional counterparts.

KT_BOXING @KT_BOXING Jack Dempsey presents New York Yankees' Babe Ruth with a king-sized bat before a Yankees - Red Sox game at NYC's Yankee Stadium,13/4/1933. Jack Dempsey presents New York Yankees' Babe Ruth with a king-sized bat before a Yankees - Red Sox game at NYC's Yankee Stadium,13/4/1933. https://t.co/Ta3wq4pcql

"Jack Dempsey presents New York Yankees' Babe Ruth with a king-sized bat before a Yankees - Red Sox game at Yankee Stadium" - KTBoxing

However, ahead of the 2023 season, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced sweeping changes to the game. In addition to several high-profile rule changes, the schedule format for teams was also to be changed.

Owing to a third Wild Card place in each league, the number of teams playing in the 2023 postseason will increase from 10 to 14 clubs. According to the league, this renders divisional play less important.

In an effort to ensure that teams like the New York Yankees, who play in the AL East, will get to see teams they would not typically play often, like the Los Angeles Dodgers, the league has changed the format. This season, teams will play divisional opponents 52 times per year, which works out to 13 games per divisional counterpart, spread out across four series.

Big Sox Guy @BigSoxGuy Bigggg fan of the new look to the MLB schedule. Everybody playing everybody is great for the game. Bigggg fan of the new look to the MLB schedule. Everybody playing everybody is great for the game. https://t.co/sQUAhqNTJi

"Bigggg fan of the new look to the MLB schedule. Everybody playing everybody is great for the game." - Big Sox Guy

June 9 will mark the first time of the 2023 season between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. It will mark the first of four series played between the two sides. The next meeting will be next weekend in Boston, with the next meeting coming in August, and the final in September.

New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are not the only show in town anymore

While the two teams took turns dominating their division for a long time, there seems to be some bigger-hitting clubs nowadays. With a record of 46-19, the Tampa Bay Rays own not only the best record in the AL East, but also the best record in baseball. With the Yankees and Red Sox behind both the Rays and the Baltimore Orioles, both teams will need to work hard for the second half of the season if they want to ensure that the postseason hopes stay alive.

