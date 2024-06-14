Yankees vs. Red Sox: Game 1 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 14, MLB 2024

The New York Yankees will take on the Boston Red Sox for the first time this season as one of baseball's biggest rivals are set to open a three-game series that will take place at Fenway Park. The Bronx Bombers lead the MLB with the best record, while the Red Sox remain third in the AL East.

The Yankees had suffered a narrow defeat against the Kansas City Royals in their last game. The team failed to maintain their lead and lost with a 4-3 final score. To bounce back from their loss, the Yanks will bring ace Luis Gil to the mound. Gil's string of impressive performances has made him one of the best pitchers in the league.

Despite their patchy 35-34 record, the Red Sox won against one of the best offensive teams. The Red Sox defeated the Philadelphia Phillies with a 9-3 final score to take the series 2-1.

It's going to be a tough challenge to take out their AL East rival, but the Red Sox will try to turn things around with Brayan Bello on the mound. The pitching staff will find it tough to hold down the pinstripes and the Red Sox must get some support from the plate to back Bello.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Baseball Betting Odds

New York Yankees -155 +1.5 (+100) O 9 -115 Boston Red Sox +125 +1.5 (-120) U 9 -105

How to watch Yankees vs. Red Sox?

Three television channels will broadcast the game which is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM EDT. Fans can watch the game on NESN, YES, or MLBN. For online streamers, Fubo TV is the platform to watch.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction

Gil is currently the best pitcher for the Yanks with a strong 2.04 ERA. The righty has an 8-1 record with a spectacular WHIP of 0.93. Gil is expected to add more to his 90 strikeouts as he takes on the Red Sox.

Bello has surrendered more runs than Gil with a 4.78 ERA. He has a 1.35 WHIP and 51 strikeouts this season. The right-handed pitcher will be going up against a strong offensive team that has scored the most runs in the MLB this season.

The Bronx Bombers have been one of the most consistent teams and are predicted to win Game 1 to take an early lead in the series.

Prediction: New York Yankees +1.5 (-115).

