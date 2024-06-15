Yankees vs. Red Sox: Game 2 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 15, MLB 2024 

The New York Yankees smashed the Boston Red Sox in their three-game series opener by an 8-1 final score on Friday. Alex Vergudo was the player of the game after homering against his former team. From the pitching end, Luis Gil's stellar performance helped the Bronx Bombers secure an easy victory at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox crumbled as the Yanks opened their bats against their struggling pitching unit. A fielding error cost them another run, and there was no way of getting back in the race from there.

The Red Sox will hope to rebound as they turn to Cooper Criswell on the mound in the second game. Criswell's slumping ERA against the Yanks is going to be hard for a victory. The righty has a 4.13 ERA with a 3-3 record. Boston's bullpen and the offense must kick in to help Criswell on the mound.

Meanwhile, the Yanks are sending southpaw Carlos Rodon to start in the next game. Rodon lowered his ERA to 2.93. His 9-2 record and strong 1.05 WHIP will likely get some strikeouts against the Red Sox. The Yanks are expected to have him pitch for a minimum of six innings in Game 2.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Baseball Betting Odds

New York Yankees -165 -1.5 -(105) O 9 -115 Boston Red Sox +140 +1.5 -(115) U 9 -105

How to watch Yankees vs. Red Sox?

Saturday's contest will start a little later than the opening game, scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. EDT. The broadcast can be watched on FOX, while the online stream will start at the scheduled time on Fubo TV.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction

After comparing both teams and their starting pitchers, the Red Sox will remain the underdog in this one. The Bronx Bombers have hit 367 runs, which is the most in the MLB (the Red Sox have scored 315). They also have a lower slugging percentage and OBP.

Rodon can get through the Red Sox, but Crisswell is no match for the opponent's offense. When it comes to the bullpen, New York has better arms to save them. The Yankees are also leading the MLB with the best ERA at 2.88, while the Red Sox are seventh with a 3.84 ERA.

The odds favor the Yankees to win the game and secure the series. After already becoming the first team to win 50 games this season, expect them to continue their hot streak.

Prediction: New York Yankees -1.5 (-165)

