Yankees vs. Reds: Game 3 Prediction, Odds and Picks - July 4, MLB 2024

Another disappointing series to put away for the New York Yankees as the Cincinnati Reds put up a good show to win Game 2. The Bronx Bombers are experiencing the worst run this season after dropping six consecutive series. The last time the Yanks won a series was on June 12, against the Royals.

Carlos Rodon gave up three runs and refused to get off the mound as the Yanks offense racked up only two. Rodon threw 95 pitches and was keen on remaining in the game. Aaron Boone will send Marcus Stroman to get some strikeouts in Game 2. Stroman has a 7-3 record with a 3.29 ERA.

The Reds improved their record to 41-45 after their last success. Andrew Abbott was the player of the game after surrendering just one run in 6.1 innings pitched. Abbott recorded two strikeouts and walked four opponent hitters.

Frankie Montas will go up against the pinstripes as they look forward to a sweep in the Bronx. Montas has a 3-6 record with a 4.23 ERA. The pitcher has 58 strikeouts in 72.1 innings pitched. The Reds opened up their offense and played well against their opponent.

Yankees vs. Reds Baseball Betting Odds

New York Yankees -175 -1.5 (+110) U 9 (-115) Cincinnati Reds +145 +1.5 (-135) O 9 (-105)

Where to watch Yankees vs. Reds?

Game 3 will start a little earlier at 1:05 PM EDT. MLB fans can watch the game by tuning into YES or Bally Sports Ohio. For online streamers, Fubo TV will be the right platform.

Yankees vs. Reds Prediction

The Yanks have been on a miserable run as they failed to score in several games. Losing to a weak team was unexpected, but the Reds fought hard with their offense, providing support to their pitchers.

Despite their victory, the Reds won by scoring only one extra run. The absence of Giancarlo Stanton seems to be hurting the Yanks. Stroman is determined and is expected to last for six innings or more.

Montas has not been great for the Reds with a weak ERA. The Yanks might have lost the series, but they have not gone on a huge losing streak this season. The Reds are the underdog in this game as the Bronx Bombers are predicted to win.

Prediction: New York Yankees -1.5 (-175)

