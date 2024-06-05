Yankees vs Twins Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 2, June 5, 2024

The New York Yankees are one of the hottest teams in the MLB and are coming off a strong 5-1 victory against the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees will enter Game 2 riding a six-game winning streak. Their recent win improved their record to 43-19, which is the best in the tournament alongside the Philadelphia Phillies.

Meanwhile, the Twins currently hold a 33-27 record and are stuck at the third spot in the AL Central. Their offense was rocked against Luis Gil as they failed to score. The only run scored was against relieving pitcher Tommy Kahnle.

Yankees vs. Twins: Preview

Game 2 will commence at 6:05 PM CDT at the Yankee Stadium. The television broadcast will take place on Amazon Prime Video and Bally Sports North. Fubo TV will stream the game online.

Yankees vs. Twins: Prediction

The Yankees have been on fire with their dominating offense and powerful pitching squad. In the last three games, the offense has scored 19 runs while their defense surrendered only nine runs.

With a strong pitcher on the mound and the Twins' struggling offense, the Yankees are predicted to win Game 2 and secure a series win. The Twins are way behind them in terms of performance and scoring runs.

Yankees vs. Twins: Head-to-Head Records

The Yankees have won 1143 games while the Twins have won just 775 with their overall record. With the current pitchers for this game, the Yankees are predicted to extend their number.

Yankees vs. Twins: Pitching Matchups

Left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon will be sent to the mound to pitch against the Twins. Rodon has a 7-2 record with a 3.09 ERA and a strong 1.13 WHIP. Rodon has 62 strikeouts in 62 innings pitched.

Chris Paddack will get the nod for the Twins in this game. Paddack has been on a slight slump with a 4.57 ERA and a 4-2 record. Paddack has a 1.38 WHIP with 54 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched.

Yankees vs. Twins: Players to watch out for

Carlos Rodon

Rodon has been spectacular on the mound and he's expected to pitch six innings or more.

Juan Soto and Aaron Judge

This duo has never been better as their dominance from the plate continues. Soto and Judge have powered the Yankees to victory in several crucial games.

Ryan Jeffers

Jeffers is the home run leader for his team, with 12 to his name. He has been a bright spot for the Twins and is one player to watch out for.

Carlos Santana

Santana has been another notable player from the batting lineup. He smashed eight home runs and 23 RBIs this season.

Rodon is a dominant pitcher and the Yankees have been in excellent form. The Yankees are predicted to win Game 2 and extend their winning streak.

