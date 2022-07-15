 "Yankees will never win a title with Aaron Boone as their manager" "Bullpen is terrible now lol" - New York Yankees fans vent after losing 4 of last 5 games

The New York Yankees have now lost four of their last five games. Thursday night's 7-6 loss to the Cincinnati Reds revealed that this New York team still has weaknesses that need to be addressed.

The Reds fully deserved their 2-1 series win against a Yankees team that, despite winning, has played poorly over the last month.

Luis Castillo versus Nestor Cortes was the much-hyped matchup that fans had been waiting for. Both starting pitchers were exceptional and battled through the first four innings without conceding a run. Cortes gave up a run in the fifth, and Castillo in the sixth, but both completed seven innings with the game tied 1-1.

Patrick Kinman @Patchman513 #ATOBTTR #WINCINNATI START SPREADING THE NEWS!!! THE CINCINNATI REDS HAVE WON A SERIES AGAINST THE NEW YORK YANKEES!!! SIX WINS IN THEIR LAST SEVEN!! WE ON THE RISE START SPREADING THE NEWS!!! THE CINCINNATI REDS HAVE WON A SERIES AGAINST THE NEW YORK YANKEES!!! SIX WINS IN THEIR LAST SEVEN!! WE ON THE RISE😤 #ATOBTTR #WINCINNATI https://t.co/AktKtKPtgP

After wearing out the All-Star starters, the offense woke up. Both teams combined for six runs in the eighth inning, scoring three each.

The game proceeded to extra innings, where the Reds beat up on Lucas Luetge to add three runs in the tenth. A two-run homer from Matt Carpenter revived the crowd and gave the Yankees hope, but it was too little too late. Reliever Dauri Moreta closed out the win for the Reds.

Jonathan 👑 @Edmondson23 @Yankees Cole and Nestor go 14 combined innings allowing 1 run and you lose both games. Great stuff guys Cole and Nestor go 14 combined innings allowing 1 run and you lose both games. Great stuff guys 👍 @Yankees

Nestor Cortes was outstanding on the mound. The recently called-up All-Star completed seven innings, allowing just one earned run and four hits with four strikeouts to his name. He threw a total of 89 pitches of which 64 were strikes.

The New York Yankees' bullpen continues to flounder with another poor showing

Lucas Luetge of the New York Yankees pitches against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium

With Nestor Cortes posting these numbers and the offense supporting him with six runs, you might have bet the house on the New York Yankees' victory.

Unfortunately, the bullpen issues continue for the Yankees, who are having trouble closing out games.

Even with Jonathan Loaisiga returning after nearly two months out, this bullpen looks overworked, mismanaged and inefficient.

Conor Maguire  @cmaguire2008 The Yankees bullpen needs the All-Star break to start yesterday. The Yankees bullpen needs the All-Star break to start yesterday.

Aaron Boone has to take some responsibility for these losses. He has benched top hitters at the wrong moment, and his management of the bullpen has been dreadful.

DnO30 @DdNo30 The Yankees will never win a title with Aaron Boone as their manager. He punts at least 7-8 games a year because of his bullpen malpractice. Loaisiga hasn’t pitched in months but Boone thought THIS was the perfect time to throw him back into action. #FuckAaronBoone The Yankees will never win a title with Aaron Boone as their manager. He punts at least 7-8 games a year because of his bullpen malpractice. Loaisiga hasn’t pitched in months but Boone thought THIS was the perfect time to throw him back into action. #FuckAaronBoone

However, there were some positives for the New York Yankees. Aaron Judge hit his 31st home run of the season off Jeff Hoffman. It took Judge three clear of Kyle Schwarber and five clear of Yordan Alvarez to give him some separation in the home-run race.

Matt Carpenter continued his fine hitting form with another home run. That takes his total to 11 home runs this year with 24 RBIs and a .338 batting average. Boone has used him sporadically this season, but it's hard to imagine what more Carpenter can do to earn a starting spot.

Cincinnati Reds fans will hope that this series win can turn the tide for them. Beating the team with the best record in the league tends to give your players a confidence boost.

After an atrocious start to the season, the Reds have won six out of their last seven games. Their 34-55 record ties them with the Chicago Cubs.

Patrick Kinman @Patchman513 Rays, Yankees, 6 games



What did I say would happen? I said the Reds would be lucky if they would have won 1 game….



They were one inning ending double play away from going 6-0 in those 6 games



Love being wrong Rays, Yankees, 6 gamesWhat did I say would happen? I said the Reds would be lucky if they would have won 1 game….They were one inning ending double play away from going 6-0 in those 6 gamesLove being wrong

The New York Yankees will use the All-Star break to regroup. The hitting has cooled off lately, and the bullpen could use the rest.

For the Yankees, losing four out of five games with the talent they have on this roster is unacceptable.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far